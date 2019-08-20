As Union Pacific (UNP) Market Value Rose, Wintergreen Advisers Lowered Its Holding by $1.62 Million; Sir Capital Management LP Decreased Its Position in Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) by $2.30 Million as Stock Declined

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 59.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 109,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The hedge fund held 75,800 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, down from 185,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $13.28. About 559,596 shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – POWER PROJECT WILL GENERATE A FORECASTED ANNUAL EBITDA OF US$323 MLN AT CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES, PRIOR TO ANY DISPATCH; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR POWER REACHES FINL CLOSING ON 1.5GW SERGIPE POWER PROJECT; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR NAMES BRIAN TIENZO CEO, CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT ALSO INCLUDES AN OPTION, BUT NOT AN OBLIGATION, FOR BP ON A SECOND FLNG VESSEL; 12/03/2018 – Angelina Rascouët: New African LNG supplier on the block: welcome Cameroon. That’s after Perenco/Golar LNG project started; 19/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortue / Ahmeyim Project, West Africa; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG: Brian Tienzo Will Step Dn as CFO of Golar, Named CEO and CFO of Golar LNG Partners; 11/05/2018 – GLOBAL LNG-June prices slip on healthy supply; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – UNDERLYING THESIS OF A SUSTAINABLE RECOVERY IN SHIPPING MARKET FROM 3Q 2018 DOES REMAIN INTACT

Wintergreen Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wintergreen Advisers Llc sold 9,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 40,780 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.82M, down from 50,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wintergreen Advisers Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $167.56. About 2.01 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 12/03/2018 – KANSAS TRANSPORTATION GETS $113M BOOST FROM UNION PACIFIC; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 02:54 PM; 06/04/2018 – Union Pacific Expects Charge of $85M Pretax, Or 8c/Shr, on March Redemption of Debentures and Mortgage Bond; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL, INTL INTERMODAL DRAGGING ON PRICING

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $544.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 80,351 shares to 104,151 shares, valued at $19.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tenaris S A (NYSE:TS) by 388,763 shares in the quarter, for a total of 717,648 shares, and has risen its stake in Keane Group Inc.

Analysts await Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.33 earnings per share, up 13.16% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. After $-0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Golar LNG Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.81% EPS growth.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 17.24 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

