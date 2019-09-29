As Union Pacific (UNP) Market Value Rose, Sns Financial Group Has Upped Position; Nvidia (NVDA) Stake Has Increased by Highlander Capital Management Llc

Highlander Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 62.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc bought 2,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 5,600 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $920,000, up from 3,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.15% or $5.58 during the last trading session, reaching $171.76. About 9.15 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 28/03/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $273 FROM $258; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 27/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Nvidia temporarily halts self-driving tests globally; 28/03/2018 – Ouster Launches Two New LIDAR Sensors, Adopts NVIDIA DRIVE™ Al Platform; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia temporarily halts self-driving tests globally; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally, following Uber’s self-driving incident last week (Reuters); 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Good Year Looks Even Better as AI, Games Fuel Sales; 07/05/2018 – Nvidia’s product leadership makes it an attractive ‘buy’ pick, according to Bank of America; 28/03/2018 – Ouster Launches Two New LIDAR Sensors, Adopts NVIDIA DRIVE™ AI Platform

Sns Financial Group Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 226.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sns Financial Group Llc bought 8,323 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 12,005 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03M, up from 3,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sns Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $162.69. About 3.15 million shares traded or 0.55% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 26/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT AND DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION–IN CERRO GORDO; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Agricultural Products Freight Rev $1.1B; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Operating Ratio 64.6%; 22/05/2018 – “Mad Money” Jim Cramer gets Union Pacific Chairman and CEO Lance Fritz’s take on trade and the Trump administration’s NAFTA talks; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/15/2018 05:42 AM; 06/04/2018 – Union Pacific Expects Charge of $85M Pretax, Or 8c/Shr, on March Redemption of Debentures and Mortgage Bond; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES CARGO GAINS IN PLASTICS, INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT; 05/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $450M IN TEXAS TRANSPORTATION IN 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Wms Partners Limited Liability Corp has 0.32% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 800 were accumulated by Acropolis Investment Mgmt Ltd. Sumitomo Mitsui invested in 0.42% or 2.79M shares. Tower Bridge Advisors holds 0% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 13,889 shares. The Indiana-based Wallington Asset Lc has invested 1.82% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Atlas Browninc reported 3,523 shares. Essex Investment Management Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 172 shares. Garrison Bradford Associate, New York-based fund reported 3,787 shares. Meyer Handelman reported 0.12% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Hm Payson has invested 0.23% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 136,507 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Osborne Prtn Cap Limited Com stated it has 48,386 shares or 1.57% of all its holdings. Covington Cap Mgmt holds 0.98% or 98,055 shares in its portfolio. Sector Pension Board owns 158,249 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Kornitzer Cap Management Ks reported 41,951 shares.

Sns Financial Group Llc, which manages about $341.17M and $530.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 845 shares to 1,781 shares, valued at $654,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 2,233 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,109 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA).