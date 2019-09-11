As Union Pacific (UNP) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Gladius Capital Management LP Lifted Its Position; Ghp Investment Advisors Has Decreased Position in California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) by $4.06 Million

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) by 93.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc sold 75,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 5,619 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $305,000, down from 80,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in California Wtr Svc Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $53.69. About 9,808 shares traded. California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) has risen 31.83% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CWT News: 26/04/2018 – California Water Takes SJW Offer Public; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE CONFIDENT CAN GET REGULATORY APPROVAL; 26/04/2018 – SJW Group Rejects Unsolicited Non-Binding lndication of Interest from California Water Service Group; 21/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – California Water Service Company – 04/21/2018 12:45 PM; 11/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Responds to SJW Group’s Deceptive Letter to Stockholders; 11/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Responds to SJW Group’s Letter to Stockholders; 26/04/2018 – SJW Group Rejects Unsolicited Non-Binding Indication of Interest from California Water Service Group; 01/05/2018 – California Water Service Reaffirms Support of Disabled-Veteran Businesses Upon Start of National Military Appreciation Month; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP – CALIFORNIA WATER IS CONFIDENT OF ITS ABILITY TO OBTAIN TIMELY REGULATORY APPROVAL AND TO FINANCE TRANSACTION; 02/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Files Preliminary Proxy Materials to Urge SJW Group’s Stockholders to Vote Against Proposed

Gladius Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 8.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp bought 201 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 2,511 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $420.00M, up from 2,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $167.15. About 118,567 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Operating Ratio 64.6%; 10/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL AND COKE WERE DOWN 3 PCT DRIVEN PRIMARILY BY A CONTRACT CHANGE, COUPLED WITH LOWER NATURAL GAS PRICES – CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific CEO ‘Confident’ in Productivity Plans (Video); 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS MEXICO TRADE MADE UP 11% OF ITS 2017 VOLUME; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ARKEMA INC. V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS OPERATIONAL HEADWINDS TO CONTINUE IN 2Q; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Business Volume Up 2%

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $821.66M and $776.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tetra Tech Inc New (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 7,414 shares to 109,064 shares, valued at $6.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) by 11,706 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SLYG).

More notable recent California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Creating Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “NEWS RELEASE: California Water Service Group Opens 2019 College Scholarship Program – GlobeNewswire” published on April 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Hawaii Public Utilities Commission Approves Proposed Decision for Hawaii Water Service’s Waikoloa Village Systems – GlobeNewswire” on January 02, 2019. More interesting news about California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “California Water Service Group Awards College Scholarships for Sixth Consecutive Year – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Analysts await California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, up 8.33% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CWT’s profit will be $38.75M for 17.21 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by California Water Service Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 122.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold CWT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 1.10% less from 35.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) for 259,238 shares. Ghp Invest holds 0.04% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) or 5,619 shares. First Republic Invest Management has 0% invested in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). State Street Corp accumulated 3.55 million shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has 20,340 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Us State Bank De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking owns 5,795 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Inc holds 0.01% or 3,986 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Limited Liability Corp accumulated 8,045 shares. Raymond James Finance Svcs Advsr holds 0% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) or 21,153 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill, a Illinois-based fund reported 140,936 shares. 8,692 were reported by Stifel Corporation. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 18,616 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.02% invested in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Southeast Asset Advisors has 0.06% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Of Vermont reported 79,566 shares. Fernwood Management Limited has 16,116 shares for 1.44% of their portfolio. Boys Arnold And Inc reported 5,263 shares stake. Bryn Mawr Tru Com invested in 0.4% or 43,409 shares. Mckinley Capital Ltd Liability Company Delaware stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc invested in 2.82 million shares. 9,387 are owned by Alps Advsr. Moreover, Arcadia Inv Mngmt Mi has 0.02% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 374 shares. Sit Inv Assocs has 139,430 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Fincl Advantage holds 3.36% or 28,197 shares. Capital Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.1% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). The Massachusetts-based Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Limited Liability Com has invested 0.27% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 4,175 are owned by Buffington Mohr Mcneal. Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Com Il holds 2.58% or 144,373 shares.

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61 billion and $1811.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 40,887 shares to 15,229 shares, valued at $1.59 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 17,278 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,343 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).