As Union Pacific (UNP) Market Value Rose, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Upped Position; White Elm Capital Raised Its Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holding by $2.14 Million as Share Value Declined

White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 28.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 24,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 110,900 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.80 million, up from 86,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $72.29. About 2.30 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Eastern Europe Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q East Asia & Australia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 0.2%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 26%; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Capex $1.7 Billion; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL- ON MARCH 29, CO FILED A PROXY STATEMENT FOR ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 9 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EPS $5.25-$5.40, AT PREVAILING FX; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and Fights Efforts to Reduce Smoking Worldwide; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris CEO Says IQos Needs Cultural, Rural Spin for Japan

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company bought 2,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 176,923 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.58 million, up from 174,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $161.97. About 796,530 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $379.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 24,900 shares to 160,400 shares, valued at $16.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $22.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 211,885 shares to 56,370 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

