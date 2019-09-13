As Union Pacific (UNP) Market Value Rose, Northstar Group Has Lowered Holding by $378,222; Iszo Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Nam Tai Ppty (NTP) Stake by $569,349

Iszo Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Nam Tai Ppty Inc (NTP) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iszo Capital Management Lp bought 63,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.48% . The hedge fund held 3.82M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.22M, up from 3.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iszo Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nam Tai Ppty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.66M market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $9.04. About 20,602 shares traded. Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) has risen 1.90% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NTP News: 30/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 24c; 31/05/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY INC. Announces the Receipt of Construction Permits for Nam Tai lnno Park; 10/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces Financing Package for the Construction of Nam Tai lnno Park and Date of Earnings Release; 16/03/2018 Nam Tai Property Inc. Filed Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2017 with SEC on March 9, 2018; 10/04/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY INC – ENTERED INTO US$184 MLN FINANCING PACKAGE FOR CONSTRUCTION OF NAM TAI INNO PARK WITH CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION; 23/05/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces the Selection of Main Contractors for Nam Tai lnno Park; 10/04/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY – FINANCING PACKAGE CONSISTS OF FIXED ASSET LOAN AGREEMENT BETWEEN CCB AND ZASTRON SHENZHEN; 23/05/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces the Selection of Main Contractors for Nam Tai Inno Park; 30/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property 1Q EPS 7c; 10/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces Financing Package for the Construction of Nam Tai Inno Park and Date of Earnings Release

Northstar Group Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 11.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc sold 2,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 17,358 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.94M, down from 19,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $167.71. About 2.31 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Raiload – 04/13/2018 03:22 PM; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS REDEMPTION RESULTED IN AN EARLY-EXTINGUISHMENT, NON-CASH, PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $85 MLN – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL TWO-THIRDS IMPLEMENTED; 09/03/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 21/04/2018 – DJ Union Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNP); 12/03/2018 – KANSAS TRANSPORTATION GETS $113M BOOST FROM UNION PACIFIC

Northstar Group Inc, which manages about $236.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Prn) by 25,100 shares to 66,300 shares, valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 627 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,204 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 17.25 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

