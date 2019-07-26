As Union Pacific (UNP) Market Value Rose, Gateway Investment Advisers Increased Position; Boyd Watterson Asset Management Position In Facebook (FB) Was Raised

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 82.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc bought 2,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,828 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $805,000, up from 2,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $570.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $199.82. About 19.91 million shares traded or 18.13% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 14/05/2018 – After the Cambridge Analytica scandal, Facebook has suspended around 200 apps in the first stage of its review into apps that had access to large quantities of user data; 17/04/2018 – Trillium asked shareholders to back a proposal, recommending Facebook set up an separate risk oversight committee; 26/03/2018 – Facebook stock plunges 6% after FTC launches probe of data scandal; 23/05/2018 – FACEBOOK HAS MADE A BATTLE SPACE FOR INFORMATION WARFARE: WYLIE; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg: Company to ‘Conduct a Full Audit of Any App With Suspicious Activity’; 15/05/2018 – Facebook has not fully answered questions on data privacy -UK lawmakers; 19/03/2018 – Republican senator joins call for Facebook CEO to testify about data use; 22/03/2018 – SLOVAK PROTEST ORGANIZERS COMMENT ON THEIR FACEBOOK PAGE; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Wants to Make Sure Facebook Is ‘Positive Force’; 25/05/2018 – Facebook, Google face complaints worth $8 billion over alleged breach of new EU data law

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 317.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc bought 125,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 164,650 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.53M, up from 39,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $174.51. About 1.06M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 07/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO; 09/05/2018 – Forsta AP-Fonden Adds Union Pacific, Exits Enbridge Inc: 13F; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS MEXICO TRADE MADE UP 11% OF ITS 2017 VOLUME; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q OPER REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.38B; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Rev $5.48B; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class l Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/09/2018 04:07 PM; 09/03/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Tops Views as Volumes, Fuel Surcharges Rise — Earnings Review

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Oregon Passes Bill Requiring Oil Trains To Develop Spill Response Plans – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Is It Time for Investors to Get On Board CSX Stock? – Investorplace.com” published on July 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Barge Movement Resumes On Mississippi, But Remains Sluggish – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. Rail Headcount Falls In June – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $3.19 million activity. Wehner David M. had sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374 on Thursday, January 31. $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Cox Christopher K on Wednesday, January 30.