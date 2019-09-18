As Union Pacific (UNP) Market Value Rose, First National Bank Of Omaha Decreased Holding; Deere & Co (DE) Shareholder Firefly Value Partners LP Has Cut Its Position as Stock Price Rose

Firefly Value Partners Lp decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 6.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp sold 34,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 481,935 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.86 million, down from 516,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $163.99. About 1.28M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Deere & Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DE); 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year; 18/05/2018 – DEERE CFO CONFIDENT COST REDUCTION ACTIONS TO OFFSET INFLATION; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINA’S 25% TARIFF WILL HAVE NEGATIVE READACROSS FOR TRACTOR OEMS, SUCH AS DEERE (HIGHEST DEPENDENCE ON US MARKET) AND CNHI – BERENBERG; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Deere is concerned about retaliation against U.S. agriculture – Bloomberg; 11/04/2018 – Deere & Co sinks on weak March sales figures; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N – 2018/2019 PROJECTION FOR U.S. FARM COMMODITY PRICES FOR SOYBEANS IS $9.55 PER BUSHEL; 03/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $159 FROM $172; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SEES FY 2018 TOTAL U.S. FARM CASH RECEIPTS OF $374.9 BLN; 18/05/2018 – DEERE REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER NET INCOME OF $1.208 BILLION

First National Bank Of Omaha decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha sold 2,763 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 47,236 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.99 million, down from 49,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $166.9. About 2.35 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS REDEMPTION RESULTED IN AN EARLY-EXTINGUISHMENT, NON-CASH, PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $85 MLN – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Rev $5.48B; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q OPER REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.38B; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018; 09/03/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 million Boost from Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT AND DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION–IN CERRO GORDO; 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 EPS, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $680.13 million for 18.98 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold DE shares while 336 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 206.93 million shares or 1.56% less from 210.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Profund Limited Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 6,014 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.13% or 15,900 shares. Regions Fincl stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Interocean Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,256 shares. California Employees Retirement System has 0.1% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Cwm Limited Liability Corp holds 3,769 shares. Saybrook Nc invested in 0.82% or 11,700 shares. New Jersey-based Regentatlantic Limited Co has invested 0.1% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Kbc Grp Nv has 76,233 shares. D E Shaw & holds 0% or 3,780 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Tru owns 0.02% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 1,786 shares. Trustmark Bancorp Department accumulated 100 shares or 0% of the stock. United Financial Advisers Lc reported 94,815 shares. 6.67 million are held by Fmr Ltd Company.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 17.17 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.06% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 100,000 shares. Cap Investors holds 11.39M shares. Nomura Inc holds 0.1% or 122,250 shares in its portfolio. Donaldson Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1,816 shares stake. Art Advisors Llc accumulated 0.4% or 42,100 shares. Citigroup holds 719,977 shares. 3.31 million were reported by Boston Partners. Salem Inv Counselors Inc owns 2,570 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. First Citizens State Bank And Tru owns 15,428 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 154,462 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Limited Co invested in 0.29% or 248,933 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability owns 1,564 shares. Int Investors, California-based fund reported 1.76M shares. Cls Invs Ltd Llc invested in 2,046 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Smith Salley & Associates owns 1.37% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 53,899 shares.