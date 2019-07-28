As Union Pacific (UNP) Market Value Rose, First Interstate Bank Raised Position by $564,293; Shareholder Alleghany Raised Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Holding

Alleghany Corp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 50.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp bought 315,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 938,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.45 million, up from 623,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $62.16. About 3.83 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees FY19 Revenue Growth 4% to 6%; 13/03/2018 – DELTA CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE; 07/03/2018 – Virgin Atlantic bets on more legroom in economy in trans-Atlantic battle; 21/05/2018 – Soccer-Dal Hende fires Midtjylland to Danish title; 14/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Capacity Up 2.7%; 14/05/2018 – DAL: PERSIAN GULF AIR SUBSIDIES BIGGEST THREAT TO U.S. CARRIERS; 16/04/2018 – Minnesota DOL: Delta Air Lines receives safety, health award from MNOSHA, recognized April 17; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC DAL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.36 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – ABC7 News: Breaking: Large medical response to San Jose Airport for a Delta Airlines flight that just landed

First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank bought 3,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,030 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53 million, up from 41,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $174.23. About 1.62 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ARKEMA INC. V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 10/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/27/2018 02:34 PM; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 26/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT AND DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION–IN CERRO GORDO; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific profit rises 22.2 pct; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Raises Freight Rates as Safety Gear Slows Trains; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 10:34 AM; 12/03/2018 – KANSAS TRANSPORTATION GETS $113M BOOST FROM UNION PACIFIC; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 15

First Interstate Bank, which manages about $448.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLY) by 38,319 shares to 11,649 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr (XLV) by 3,861 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,728 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.63% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Arete Wealth Advsr Llc has 0.16% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 4,449 shares. Barnett And Inc invested in 24,917 shares or 2.38% of the stock. Aperio Group Ltd owns 621,650 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Of Vermont has invested 1.14% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Pitcairn invested 0.1% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Moreover, Lord Abbett And Llc has 0.43% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 774,700 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 1.85M shares. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.08% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 135,000 shares. Godshalk Welsh Cap Management stated it has 0.22% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Salem Capital Mgmt Inc has 0.2% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). First Mercantile stated it has 19,175 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Dearborn Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested 1.63% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.73% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Northstar Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 sale for $264.50 million activity. $1.06 million worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) was sold by West W Gilbert.

Alleghany Corp, which manages about $2.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 85,000 shares to 185,000 shares, valued at $43.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 188,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,640 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

