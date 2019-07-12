As Union Pacific (UNP) Market Value Rose, First Interstate Bank Increased Its Position; First Interstate Bank Cut Position in Amer Express Co (AXP) as Stock Price Rose

First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank bought 3,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,030 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53M, up from 41,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $172.57. About 464,413 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500.

First Interstate Bank decreased its stake in Amer Express Co (AXP) by 4.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank sold 3,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,884 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.08 million, down from 76,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in Amer Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $127.04. About 336,919 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 02/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Elevate Fraud Monitoring for Accounts That Might Have Been Impacted by Orbitz Attack; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA – RENEWED CONTRACT EXTENDS THROUGH TO JUNE 29, 2020, TO BE COTERMINOUS WITH AIR CANADA’S PARTICIPATION IN AEROPLAN; 15/03/2018 – American Express Feb. Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers lnsurance®; 15/05/2018 – mSlGNlA, Inc. Announces Patent Office Victory in Continued Patent Enforcement Efforts against American Express® Company Subsidiary lnAuth, Inc; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.2 % for April; 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Provide 2 Years of Complimentary Credit Monitoring to Those Affected; 18/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AXP, SNBR, AA & more; 15/05/2018 – American Express Total Card Member Loans, U.S. Consumer and Small Business, Were $64.5 Billion for April

First Interstate Bank, which manages about $448.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,111 shares to 34,583 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr (XLB) by 72,976 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,694 shares, and has risen its stake in State Street Etf/Usa.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 11.41% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.84 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 15.49 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.99% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.29 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

