As Union Pacific (UNP) Market Value Rose, Central Bank & Trust Co Lifted by $1.16 Million Its Position; United Healthcare (UNH) Shareholder Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Has Raised Its Position by $4.60 Million as Shares Rose

Central Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 29.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co bought 6,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 30,091 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.03 million, up from 23,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $166.25. About 2.17M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC; 30/04/2018 – Union Pacific is Safest U.S. Railroad for Third Consecutive Year; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CEO Lance Fritz to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 22/05/2018 – “Mad Money” Jim Cramer gets Union Pacific Chairman and CEO Lance Fritz’s take on trade and the Trump administration’s NAFTA talks; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific: Well Positioned to Benefit From Another Year of Positive Volume Growth, Solid Core Pricing Gains; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/13/2018 03:24 PM; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 05/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $38M IN NEW MEXICO TRANSPORTATION

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc increased its stake in United Healthcare Corp (UNH) by 302.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc bought 18,632 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 24,798 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.13 million, up from 6,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $245.69. About 2.81M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S had bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64M on Friday, May 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence Capital Mngmt, Indiana-based fund reported 17,980 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability owns 8,910 shares. Mai Mgmt reported 1.07% stake. Signature Estate & Inv Advisors Ltd has 0.08% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Mariner Ltd Com invested in 0.89% or 310,668 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 129,981 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Millennium Management Llc holds 360,781 shares. Hardman Johnston Advsr Limited Liability owns 64,840 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement System stated it has 2.88 million shares. Hl Ltd holds 16,983 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Parsec Fincl Mngmt Inc holds 7,542 shares. Evergreen Capital Lc holds 16,702 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Bridges Mngmt Inc, Nebraska-based fund reported 120,251 shares. Usca Ria Ltd Liability has 6,450 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Limited Liability reported 2.58% stake.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Have the Stomach, Start Buying UNH Stock as It Bottoms Out – Yahoo Finance” on April 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Miss UnitedHealth Group’s (NYSE:UNH) Impressive 208% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is UnitedHealth (UNH) Stock a Buy Heading into Q2 2019 Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Union Pacific declares $0.97 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Price check on rails vs. trucks – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “International Competition And Trade Uncertainty Weigh On US Rail Volumes For Grain – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.