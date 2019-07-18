As Union Pacific (UNP) Market Value Rose, Central Bank & Trust Co Upped Stake by $1.16 Million; Highwoods Pptys (HIW) Share Value Declined While Legal & General Group Plc Has Raised by $585,350 Its Holding

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Highwoods Pptys Inc (HIW) by 2.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legal & General Group Plc bought 12,725 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 439,785 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.57M, up from 427,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legal & General Group Plc who had been investing in Highwoods Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $42.82. About 931,064 shares traded or 50.32% up from the average. Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has declined 3.50% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.93% the S&P500. Some Historical HIW News: 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – UPDATES 2018 FFO OUTLOOK TO $3.37 TO $3.47 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC QTRLY FFO PER SHR $0.85; 19/04/2018 – Highwoods Declares Quarterly Dividends; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – ISSUED $350 MILLION 10-YEAR NOTES WITH AN EFFECTIVE INTEREST RATE OF 4.06%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Highwoods Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIW); 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q EPS 31c; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC HIW.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $3.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHR $0.31; 09/04/2018 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Exits Highwoods; 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q Rev $180.4M

Central Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 29.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co bought 6,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 30,091 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.03M, up from 23,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.05% or $10.6 during the last trading session, reaching $164.55. About 10.67M shares traded or 235.59% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Rev $5.48B; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 02:27 PM; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 60% OF POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL IMPLEMENTED; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC DETAILS POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL ROLLOUT ON WEBSITE; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES `STEADY IMPROVEMENTS’ TO NETWORK CONGESTION; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 10:32 AM; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC Interstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 02/04/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Central Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $445.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 6,306 shares to 18,774 shares, valued at $4.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Packaging Corp Amer Com (NYSE:PKG) by 7,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,155 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 44,445 were accumulated by Yhb Investment Advsrs Inc. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 4,213 shares. Roundview Lc invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Tradition Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 0.15% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 7,743 are owned by Field And Main Bank. Cypress Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.74% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 24,024 shares. Stifel accumulated 0.51% or 1.08 million shares. Shelter Mutual Ins holds 3.02% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 61,373 shares. Principal Financial Group reported 0.33% stake. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.59% or 15,778 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Llc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Schmidt P J Mngmt accumulated 42,320 shares. California-based Diligent Lc has invested 0.19% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 14,359 are held by Schafer Cullen Mngmt.

Legal & General Group Plc, which manages about $175.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 15,061 shares to 83,206 shares, valued at $7.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 8,987 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,580 shares, and cut its stake in Lincoln Elec Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LECO).

