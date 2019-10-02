As Union Pacific (UNP) Market Valuation Rose, Vestor Capital Trimmed Its Holding; As Intl Paper Co (Put) (IP) Valuation Declined, J Goldman & Company LP Upped Its Holding by $2.97 Million

Vestor Capital Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 27.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vestor Capital Llc sold 16,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 43,997 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.44 million, down from 60,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vestor Capital Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.55% or $5.54 during the last trading session, reaching $150.41. About 2.82 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

J Goldman & Company Lp increased its stake in Intl Paper Co (Put) (IP) by 52.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp bought 69,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.66 million, up from 131,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Intl Paper Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $39.28. About 1.15 million shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 07/03/2018 – MOODY’S: INTL PAPER’S BID TO BUY SMURFIT IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Cash Provided by Operations $663M; 19/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: International Paper is a ‘very good buy’ at these prices; 06/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO IP.N – CONFIRMS IT HAS SUBMITTED PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF SMURFIT KAPPA; 24/05/2018 – International Paper CFO to Speak at 2018 Vertical Research Partners Global Materials Conference; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CEO SAYS COMPELLING PROPOSAL ON THE TABLE, DISAPPOINTED NOT BEEN ABLE TO ENGAGE WITH SMURFIT KAPPA; 16/05/2018 – INTL PAPER CONFIRMS IT WOULD SEEK A SECONDARY LISTING ON LSE; 16/05/2018 – IP CFO SAYS COMPANY HAS STILL HAD NO ENGAGEMENT FROM SMURFIT; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q EPS $1.74; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit spurns move by International Paper

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold IP shares while 224 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 310.16 million shares or 1.89% less from 316.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17B and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Childrens Pl Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 32,327 shares to 12,673 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX) by 789,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Vestor Capital Llc, which manages about $525.40 million and $566.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 9,621 shares to 26,764 shares, valued at $9.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 3,049 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,299 shares, and has risen its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

