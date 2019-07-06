As Union Pacific (UNP) Market Valuation Rose, Smith Salley & Associates Has Trimmed Its Stake by $2.19 Million; Cipher Capital LP Boosted Holding in Axis Capital Holdings LTD (AXS) by $2.55 Million as Share Price Rose

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 20.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates sold 13,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,711 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.65 million, down from 64,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $170.03. About 2.52 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Net $1.3B; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 04:20 PM; 10/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $148 FROM $143; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Adds C&J. Energy Services Inc., Exits Union Pacific: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Agricultural Products Freight Rev $1.1B; 19/03/2018 – LISC: Union Pacific gives $3M to bolster U.S. workforce, lift communities; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Sinks as `Operational Challenges’ Raise Costs; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CITES `UNANTICIPATED OPERATIONAL ISSUES’; 02/04/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC `OPTIMISTIC’ ABOUT TIGHT TRUCK MARKET

Cipher Capital Lp increased its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS) by 84.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp bought 47,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 103,230 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.66M, up from 56,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $61. About 253,438 shares traded. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has risen 2.27% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.16% the S&P500. Some Historical AXS News: 27/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 08/05/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $52; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital 1Q EPS 75c; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital Reports First Quarter Net Income of $63 Million, or $0.75 Per Diluted Common Share; Operating Income of $123; 16/04/2018 – AXIS Launches Cyber Center of Excellence; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital 1Q Rev $1.26B; 05/03/2018 – Officer Wilson Disposes 715 Of Axis Capital Holdings Ltd; 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT-BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE KOTAK INVESTMENT BANKING,AXIS CAPITAL,BOFA MERRILL LYNCH,CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, CLSA INDIA; 27/03/2018 – IRCON INTERNATIONAL LTD – BOOK-RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE IDBI CAPITAL MARKETS & SECURITIES, AXIS CAPITAL, SBI CAPITAL MARKETS; 05/03/2018 Axis Capital Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold AXS shares while 76 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 66.51 million shares or 8.27% less from 72.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00M and $1.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Black Knight Inc by 10,242 shares to 49,311 shares, valued at $2.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ssr Mng Inc by 45,207 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,887 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94 million and $621.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 9,352 shares to 83,006 shares, valued at $6.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 15,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,496 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

