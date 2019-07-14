As Union Pacific (UNP) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Marco Investment Management Trimmed Stake by $568,301; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Graham Capital Management LP Has Increased Stake

Marco Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 7.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc sold 3,403 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,887 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.67 million, down from 43,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $174.05. About 2.04M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Raises Freight Rates as Safety Gear Slows Trains; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS REDEMPTION RESULTED IN AN EARLY-EXTINGUISHMENT, NON-CASH, PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $85 MLN – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO LANCE FRITZ SAYS HIRING BONUSES HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED BY CO IN CERTAIN AREAS ONLY AND NOT ACROSS THE BOARD – CNBC; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 60% OF POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL IMPLEMENTED; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC DETAILS POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL ROLLOUT ON WEBSITE; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class I Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 06/04/2018 – Union Pacific Expects Charge of $85M Pretax, Or 8c/Shr, on March Redemption of Debentures and Mortgage Bond

Graham Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 230,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.13 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 18.94 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/03/2018 – Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn: Report; 03/05/2018 – Comodo Cybersecurity Names Steve Subar President and Chief Executive Officer; 09/05/2018 – Cognigo Collaborates with Microsoft AIP to Ensure Critical Data Assets Will Not Fall Into the Wrong Hands; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q EPS 95c; 18/04/2018 – ECI Partners with A2D to Improve Connectivity in Underserved Communities and Minimize the Digital Divide in the US; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 26/04/2018 – The Joint Corp. to Host Conference Call on Thursday, May 10, to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft denies auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India; 18/04/2018 – SAGlobal and 360 Vertical Solutions Join Forces to Create Leading Global Microsoft Dynamics 365 Service Industries Partner; 05/05/2018 – Apple: Yes. Microsoft: No — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Symphony Asset Mgmt Ltd Company owns 4,079 shares. Eubel Brady Suttman Asset stated it has 0.08% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 37,582 were accumulated by Captrust Fincl. Destination Wealth Management accumulated 0% or 106 shares. Lincoln Cap Ltd holds 12,436 shares or 1% of its portfolio. Amer Rech Mngmt Co has invested 0.01% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 34,303 shares. 242,639 are owned by Creative Planning. Thomas Story Son Ltd Co holds 2,925 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Moreover, Artemis Investment Management Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.31% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 161,043 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.43% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Wintergreen Advisers Limited Liability Co holds 40,780 shares or 6.86% of its portfolio. Front Barnett Assocs Ltd owns 130,159 shares or 3.5% of their US portfolio. Baxter Bros Inc owns 3.65% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 93,429 shares.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $2.25 EPS, up 13.64% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.98 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.59 billion for 19.34 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.58% EPS growth.

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17 billion and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Silver Std Res Inc (Prn) by 16.10M shares to 19.87M shares, valued at $19.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdermott Intl Inc (Put) by 125,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 525,000 shares, and cut its stake in Iqiyi Inc (Put).

