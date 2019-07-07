As Union Pacific (UNP) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $390,780; Itron (ITRI) Position Boosted by Brown Advisory Inc

Brown Advisory Inc increased its stake in Itron Inc (ITRI) by 35.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc bought 6,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,023 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, up from 19,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Itron Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $62.63. About 129,541 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has declined 15.10% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 27/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Electro Scientific Industries, Worthington Industries, Navigant Consulting, Itron, Sout; 08/03/2018 Florida Power & Light Expands Work with Itron with Gen5 Network Upgrade; 14/05/2018 – ITRON INC – NEW AGREEMENT WITH MISSISSIPPI POWER-A SUBSIDIARY OF SOUTHERN COMPANY; 11/05/2018 – ITRON INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILINT; 20/03/2018 – Itron Opens Call for Abstracts for Itron Utility Week 2018; 08/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light Expands Work with ltron with Gen5 Network Upgrade; 04/04/2018 – NorthWestern Energy Signs Contract with Itron to Modernize Energy Grid; 15/03/2018 – Itron Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Itron to Monitor Electric System in New Zealand; 05/04/2018 – Itron to Modernize Water Infrastructure in Arkansas with Smart Meter Migration

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 36.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 2,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,990 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $667,000, down from 6,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $170.03. About 2.52 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conference; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO SAYS MAJOR SERVICE METRICS IMPROVING; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/18/2018 02:39 PM; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/13/2018 03:24 PM; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 05:05 PM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Net $1.3B; 12/03/2018 – KANSAS TRANSPORTATION GETS $113M BOOST FROM UNION PACIFIC; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS REDEMPTION RESULTED IN AN EARLY-EXTINGUISHMENT, NON-CASH, PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $85 MLN – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO BEGINS BANK OF AMERICA CONF. PRESENTATION

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Texas Money Ltd accumulated 3,043 shares. Eagle Ridge Inv Management stated it has 5,823 shares. Heritage Invsts Mngmt Corporation holds 0.36% or 36,274 shares. Peddock Advisors Ltd Liability Company accumulated 4,573 shares. Anderson Hoagland And reported 7,391 shares. The Texas-based E&G Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.11% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Peloton Wealth Strategists has 8,600 shares for 1% of their portfolio. Estabrook owns 116,857 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Lc, Missouri-based fund reported 7,828 shares. 482,669 are owned by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Amer Registered Invest Advisor Inc holds 8,512 shares. Credit Agricole S A has 80,135 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Hightower Ltd owns 290,225 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Btim invested in 1.3% or 570,156 shares. Vanguard Grp reported 59.87 million shares stake.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Union Pacific’s First Quarter Profit Climbs Nearly 8 Percent – Benzinga” on April 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 13, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Weekend Storms, Flooding Continues – Benzinga” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) ROE Of 34% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $2.25 EPS, up 13.64% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.98 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.59B for 18.89 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.58% EPS growth.

More notable recent Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into First Bancorp (FBP) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Itron (ITRI) Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q1 – Nasdaq” published on May 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “InterDigital Participates in 5G Slicing and Ultra-High Throughput Demonstrations at EUCNC – GlobeNewswire” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Itron and VINCI Energies to Build Australia’s Largest Standalone Smart Lighting Project – Business Wire” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Hold on to Itron (ITRI) Stock for Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 21, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.77, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold ITRI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 35.05 million shares or 1.75% less from 35.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perella Weinberg Limited Partnership owns 36,896 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc reported 1,381 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Whittier Trust Co owns 0% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 25 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 94,842 shares. 46,328 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Can. 65,876 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 23,970 shares. Smithfield Trust Communications owns 1,443 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 51,915 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 6,593 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sei Invs holds 156,703 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.01% or 95,354 shares. Amp Capital Investors Ltd has invested 0% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Menta Capital Ltd holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 11,760 shares.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 insider sales for $33.91 million activity. 350 shares were sold by Ziegler Lynda L., worth $19,012 on Tuesday, January 22.

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $35.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fitbit Inc by 243,840 shares to 650,330 shares, valued at $3.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 2,339 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,633 shares, and cut its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS).