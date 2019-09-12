As Union Pacific (UNP) Market Valuation Rose, Holder State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Cut Its Stake by $6.26 Million; East Coast Asset Management Has Increased Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Position by $4.24 Million

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 3.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System sold 37,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 983,724 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $166.36M, down from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $167.3. About 2.59M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q EPS $1.68, EST. $1.66; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ARKEMA INC. V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 22/03/2018 – Laughlin AF Base: Laughlin safety, Union Pacific caution drivers crossing railroads; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 06:36 AM; 09/05/2018 – Forsta AP-Fonden Adds Union Pacific, Exits Enbridge Inc: 13F; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Raiload – 04/13/2018 03:22 PM

East Coast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 31.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc bought 9,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 38,355 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.58 million, up from 29,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $5.67 during the last trading session, reaching $527.4. About 497,381 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES HIGHER SALES, VOLUMES FROM LOWES DEAL IN ’18; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $19.12 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – CONSUMER BRANDS GROUP FINALIZED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH RETAIL CUSTOMER WHICH CO EXPECTS WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO NET SALES THIS YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Adj EPS $18.35-Adj EPS $18.95; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Rev $3.97B; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.89; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sherwin-Williams Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHW); 16/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co expected to post earnings of $3.16 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 REV VIEW $17.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership invested in 765 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Southeast Asset Advisors accumulated 526 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 11,877 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Highlander Management Ltd has invested 0.01% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Kepos LP owns 10,662 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.02% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Fayez Sarofim owns 154,783 shares. Bessemer Grp reported 0% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 6,580 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd invested 0.22% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). L S Advisors has 0.2% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Cambridge Invest Research Advisors owns 8,214 shares. Bright Rock Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 18,100 shares. Chilton Inv Lc holds 6.63% or 439,232 shares in its portfolio.

East Coast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $377.39M and $373.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 10,480 shares to 2,167 shares, valued at $356,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 13,884 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,847 shares, and cut its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 17.21 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guardian Capital LP has 2,200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ajo Lp stated it has 25,037 shares. Newbrook Capital Advsr Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 157,275 shares. Icon Advisers Incorporated holds 1.73% or 108,909 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Godshalk Welsh Mgmt Inc has invested 0.21% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Norinchukin Bank & Trust The holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 120,344 shares. Sei Invs holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 302,183 shares. Woodstock, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,020 shares. Wealthquest has invested 0.12% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 12,421 shares. Westpac holds 108,030 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Capstone Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 6,641 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alpine Woods Cap Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.05% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Comm holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1,410 shares.