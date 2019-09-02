As Union Pacific (UNP) Market Valuation Rose, First Eagle Investment Management Has Cut Holding; Westfield Capital Management Company LP Has Lowered Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Stake as Market Valuation Declined

First Eagle Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 28.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc sold 1.49 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 3.78 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $632.16M, down from 5.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $161.96. About 2.99 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 26/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT AND DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION–IN CERRO GORDO; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO SAYS MAJOR SERVICE METRICS IMPROVING; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 4.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp sold 42,964 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The institutional investor held 990,053 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.86M, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $59.17. About 1.20M shares traded or 7.41% up from the average. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 23/05/2018 – CFO Moves: Six Flags Entertainment, Nissan Motor, Tronc; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Six Flags; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Adds Five More Parks to US Portfolio; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Active Pass Base Up 10% Vs. Year Ago; 25/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: 5 things to know about Six Flags’ new Hangover thrill ride; 26/03/2018 – West Coast’s Tallest Drop Tower Ride to Debut DC Super Hero VR Experience; 29/05/2018 – Six Flags Announces 11th Park Coming to China; 26/03/2018 – Credit Agreement Amendment Reduces Six Flags’ Borrowing Rate; 02/04/2018 – TMZ: Blac Chyna’s Six Flags Stroller Fight Erupted After Being Called a ‘Hood Rat’; 06/04/2018 – PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND SAYS THE SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN QIDDIYA IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2022

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Findlay Park Ptnrs Llp owns 90,791 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. 12.37 million were reported by Fincl Bank Of America De. Bryn Mawr Trust reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Jnba Financial owns 620 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. At Commercial Bank reported 4,454 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.39% or 163,945 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Com has invested 0.24% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 2,000 were reported by Fishman Jay A Mi. Illinois-based Chicago Equity Lc has invested 0.18% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 425 are owned by Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability. Naples Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 0.25% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Cambridge Advisors invested in 1.14% or 20,101 shares. Trb Advsr Ltd Partnership invested in 3.8% or 76,000 shares. Caprock Group Inc owns 4,497 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Eastern State Bank has 19,931 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.67 billion for 16.66 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $36.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 299,684 shares to 12.02 million shares, valued at $429.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 356,043 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.78M shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

