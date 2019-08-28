As Union Pacific (UNP) Market Valuation Rose, Dynamic Advisors Solutions Has Trimmed Stake; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose, Shikiar Asset Management Has Decreased Stake by $1.43 Million

Shikiar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 7.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold 7,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 100,259 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.04 million, down from 107,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $922.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $204.14. About 840,469 shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/05/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. announces the purchase of the assets and accounts of Green Frog Products, Inc. to enhance the buildout of retail accounts throughout Florida; 27/03/2018 – Apple Unveils New iPad to Catch Google in the Classroom; 28/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs slashes Apple iPhone sales estimates due to ‘demand deterioration’; 04/05/2018 – Tech Up as Buffett Doubles Down on Apple — Tech Roundup; 05/03/2018 – DONOHOE: EXPECTS TO COLLECT APPLE TAX MONEY ACROSS 2Q; 27/04/2018 – $AAPL new weekly lows; 16/05/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM INC – CO CONTINUES TO AWAIT PTAB’S DECISION REGARDING APPLE’S POST-JUDGMENT CHALLENGE TO VOIP-PAL’S VICTORY IN IPR’S FILED BY APPLE; 04/05/2018 – Apple became the biggest shipper of wearables in 2017, owning 21 percent of market share, according to IDC; 26/03/2018 – Document Security: Decision Allows DSS Patent Infringement Claims Against Apple to Proceed in Court; 11/04/2018 – HP First-quarter PC Shipments, Market Share Rises While Apple’s Declines — MarketWatch

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 19.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc sold 2,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 11,344 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, down from 14,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $157.26. About 74,498 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC – ON MARCH 15, CO REDEEMED $155 MLN OF DEBENTURES & MORTGAGE BONDS BOUGHT BY CO’S UNIT IN 1982 ACQUISITION OF MISSOURI PACIFIC RAILROAD; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Rev $5.48B; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAD EXPECTED 100% IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC DETAILS POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL ROLLOUT ON WEBSITE; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 09:46 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES COAL HEADWINDS ON LOW NATURAL GAS PRICES; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 08:23 AM; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/09/2018 04:07 PM; 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PRICING INCREASED 2.75% EX-COAL, INTERMODAL

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Capital Limited Liability Corp, Delaware-based fund reported 24,024 shares. Moreover, Cohen And Steers Inc has 0.14% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Sigma Planning Corp invested 0.2% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Fire Group Inc has 5,000 shares. Macquarie Group Inc Limited accumulated 0.06% or 193,972 shares. Advsr Capital Management Ltd Llc has 2,342 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Parsec Fincl Mgmt stated it has 4,555 shares. Duff & Phelps Invest Mngmt reported 35,856 shares. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa holds 2,060 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Mason Street Llc holds 103,128 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Nordea Management Ab owns 130,718 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Marathon Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 1.04% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 189,500 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Drexel Morgan Company invested 2.36% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 11,829 shares.

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc, which manages about $530.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 251 shares to 2,970 shares, valued at $5.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 12,738 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,699 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 16.18 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Railroad Stocks to Buy – Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Price check on rails vs. trucks – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Union Pacific: Cost Take-Outs Outweigh Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Might Be Interested In Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A Valuation Analysis Of Apple Card – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple’s 8% Total Yield Will Push The Stock Higher – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple can absorb tariff costs – top analyst – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple’s health team faces tension, exits – CNBC – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple’s streaming spending races past $6B – FT – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $319.33 million and $238.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust Ser D by 17,500 shares to 69,150 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agnc Investment Corp. Ser B 7. by 12,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,475 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).