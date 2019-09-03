As Union Pacific (UNP) Market Valuation Rose, Boston Family Office Lifted Position by $461,588; Cedar Fair LP (FUN) Shareholder Overbrook Management Has Raised Position

Overbrook Management Corp increased its stake in Cedar Fair LP (FUN) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp bought 6,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.81% . The hedge fund held 347,077 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.26M, up from 340,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Cedar Fair LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $55.98. About 378,193 shares traded or 21.49% up from the average. Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has declined 12.44% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical FUN News: 20/03/2018 – Carowinds Introduces Camp Snoopy and Non-Stop Family Fun; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cedar Fair, American Public Education, Cadiz, National Rese; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Point Opens “With a Vengeance” This Saturday; 14/03/2018 Cedar Fair Completes Credit Agreement Amendment; Reduces Borrowing Costs; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Loss $83.4M; 22/05/2018 – Classic Roller Coaster at Worlds of Fun Gets New Twist; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Rev $55M; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Loss/Shr $1.49; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair Declares Dividend of $0.89; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair Declares Cash Distribution of $0.89/LP Unit

Boston Family Office Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc bought 2,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 141,163 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.60 million, up from 138,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $161.96. About 2.99M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold FUN shares while 44 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 27.14 million shares or 0.18% more from 27.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag reported 0.01% in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Hollow Brook Wealth Management Lc reported 44,108 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Fifth Third Fincl Bank owns 13,096 shares. Brookstone Capital holds 0.04% or 12,503 shares in its portfolio. Qs Ltd Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) for 28,588 shares. Wexford Ltd Partnership owns 66,811 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% stake. Blair William And Communications Il holds 0.01% or 21,680 shares. 3,296 are held by Benjamin F Edwards Inc. California Public Employees Retirement System reported 101,637 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,400 shares. Winfield Assocs invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Wells Fargo And Com Mn has 0% invested in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) for 200,479 shares. Moreover, Naples Glob Ltd Com has 0.22% invested in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Mutual Ins has invested 0.46% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.16% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). First Interstate Fincl Bank holds 1.68% or 45,030 shares in its portfolio. 60,630 were accumulated by Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel Inc. Moreover, Dorsey Whitney Tru Co Limited Liability Corp has 0.37% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 14,279 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 19,950 shares. Moreover, Arcadia Invest Management Corporation Mi has 0.02% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 374 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Limited owns 5.14M shares. Clean Yield Group has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Associated Banc invested 0.73% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 165,006 shares. Brown Advisory has invested 0.02% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Windsor Cap Mgmt Lc reported 0.11% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 1.03% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 34,000 shares. Palestra Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 940,040 shares.

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $925.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) by 73,095 shares to 71,851 shares, valued at $1.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) by 11,007 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,310 shares, and cut its stake in Chubb Ltd.