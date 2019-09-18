As Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) Stock Value Rose, Marvin & Palmer Associates Has Boosted Position by $1.19 Million; Howe & Rusling Has Increased Its Position in 3M Co (MMM) by $1.63 Million

Howe & Rusling Inc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 16.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howe & Rusling Inc bought 9,449 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 68,084 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.80 million, up from 58,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $166.13. About 47,428 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 22/03/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with 3M Materials; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointments; 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES MICHAEL ROMAN CEO REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS; 08/03/2018 – Minnesota AG: Summary of 3M Settlement; 21/05/2018 – 3M NAMES GAYLE SCHUELLER CHIEF SUSTAINABILITY OFFICER; 02/04/2018 – Propeller Health Publishes Results From a Large Public Health Study on Asthma; Successfully Reduces the Burden of Asthma in Louisville; 24/04/2018 – [PAV] PAVILLON HOLDINGS : 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EX; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman CEO; Inge Thulin will become chairman of board; 07/04/2018 – MALAYSIA PM NAJIB’S COALITION PLEDGES 3M NEW JOBS IN 5 YEARS

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) by 22.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc bought 7,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 37,924 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.41M, up from 30,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $165.92. About 27,220 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 23; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 02:27 PM; 23/05/2018 – Nafta Has Been a ‘Tremendous Success,’ Says Union Pacific CEO (Video); 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Raises Freight Rates as Safety Gear Slows Trains; 02/05/2018 – Union Pacific Above Peer Average; 30/04/2018 – Union Pacific is Safest U.S. Railroad for Third Consecutive Year; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO SAYS MAJOR SERVICE METRICS IMPROVING; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific: Well Positioned to Benefit From Another Year of Positive Volume Growth, Solid Core Pricing Gains; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC BELIEVES `COOLER HEADS WILL PREVAIL’ ON TARIFFS; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Operating Ratio 64.6%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Howe & Rusling Inc, which manages about $798.49M and $578.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM) by 51,704 shares to 747 shares, valued at $59,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 6,360 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,900 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc, which manages about $256.30 million and $150.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 10,785 shares to 66,758 shares, valued at $7.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.