As Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) Stock Rose, Peloton Wealth Strategists Has Lowered Position; As Diamondback Energy (FANG) Share Price Rose, Icahn Carl C Trimmed Holding by $105.02 Million

Peloton Wealth Strategists decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) by 21.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists sold 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,600 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, down from 10,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $171.22. About 1.93M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS MEXICO TRADE MADE UP 11% OF ITS 2017 VOLUME; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 21/04/2018 – DJ Union Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNP); 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific CEO ‘Confident’ in Productivity Plans (Video); 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 million Boost from Union Pacific; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 60% OF POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL IMPLEMENTED; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 225 LOCOMOTIVES IN STORAGE; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL, INTL INTERMODAL DRAGGING ON PRICING; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 M Boost From Union Pacific

Icahn Carl C decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 16.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icahn Carl C sold 1.04M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.19M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $526.66 million, down from 6.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icahn Carl C who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.74% or $5.18 during the last trading session, reaching $104.17. About 1.60M shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500.

Peloton Wealth Strategists, which manages about $175.56 million and $144.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cantel Medical Corp (NYSE:CMN) by 11,800 shares to 32,000 shares, valued at $2.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 17,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Bk. Of Amer. Conv. Pfd..

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $2.25 EPS, up 13.64% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.98 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.59B for 19.02 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.58% EPS growth.

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 25.16% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.59 per share. FANG’s profit will be $327.70 million for 13.09 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.17% EPS growth.

