As Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) Shares Rose, Foyston Gordon & Payne Has Cut Holding; Horizon Investments Raised Its Holding in Glaxosmithkline Plc Sponsored (GSK) as Stock Rose

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) by 13.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc sold 15,347 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 99,923 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.71M, down from 115,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $179.95. About 3.84 million shares traded or 20.20% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q OPER REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.38B; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC `OPTIMISTIC’ ABOUT TIGHT TRUCK MARKET; 12/03/2018 – KANSAS TRANSPORTATION GETS $113M BOOST FROM UNION PACIFIC; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 04:20 PM; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC lnterstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC BELIEVES `COOLER HEADS WILL PREVAIL’ ON TARIFFS; 02/05/2018 – Union Pacific Above Peer Average; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 02:54 PM

Horizon Investments Llc increased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc Sponsored (GSK) by 270.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc bought 46,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% . The institutional investor held 64,283 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65M, up from 17,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline Plc Sponsored for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $41.28. About 2.64M shares traded or 11.99% up from the average. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has risen 0.49% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 24/05/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PHARMACEUTICALS LTD GLAX.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 35 RUPEES PER SHARE; 29/05/2018 – Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Appoints Shane Ward as General Counsel; 08/03/2018 – GSK and Innoviva Announce Positive EU Approval for Labelling Update to Relvar Ellipta in Patients With Asthma; 05/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline: ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data; 09/05/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE WILL NOW CONDUCT A THOROUGH GLOBAL SEARCH; 18/04/2018 – GSK: TRELEGY ELLIPTA MET SUPERIORITY ON MAIN GOAL; 29/05/2018 – TBPH: FF/UMEC/VI REGULATORY APPLICATION SUBMITTED TO JAPAN; 24/05/2018 – GSK May Look at Merger Options for Indian Unit -The Economic Times; 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L – CONFIRMS IT HAS WITHDRAWN FROM PROCESS RELATING TO PFIZER’S CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS; 13/03/2018 – From the WTF file — From drugmaker to drug manager: Ex-GSK chief Andrew Witty jumps to the helm of giant Optum

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50B and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds Portfolio E (GMM) by 22,658 shares to 3.95 million shares, valued at $141.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc Com (NYSE:LOW) by 12,491 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,878 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Short Treas Bd (SHV).

