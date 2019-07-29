As Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Peloton Wealth Strategists Decreased by $384,100 Its Holding; Air Prods & Chems (APD) Shareholder Claar Advisors Has Lifted Its Position by $1.90 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Claar Advisors Llc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Claar Advisors Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.10M, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Claar Advisors Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $230.84. About 608,099 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 02/05/2018 – Air Products Named a 2018 DiversityInc Noteworthy Company; 02/04/2018 – Air Products’ Texas Plant Onstream Adds Hydrogen Supply to Gulf Coast Pipeline Network; 28/03/2018 – Air Products: Technology Center to Be Fully Operational in 2019; 28/03/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi Participates in CEO Forum with Saudi Crown Prince; 16/04/2018 – Air Products Announces North America Price Increase for Liquid Argon; 28/03/2018 – Air Products Granted Investment License for New Industrial Gases Technology Center Serving Saudi Arabia, Middle East; 27/03/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Ups FY 2018 Guidance After 37% 2Q Profit Rise; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Unveils World-Scale Kochi Industrial Gas Complex; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-Class Engineering Center in Pune

Peloton Wealth Strategists decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) by 21.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists sold 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,600 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, down from 10,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $177.1. About 2.22 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES COAL HEADWINDS ON LOW NATURAL GAS PRICES; 05/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $38M IN NEW MEXICO TRANSPORTATION; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL, INTL INTERMODAL DRAGGING ON PRICING; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Net $1.3B; 06/04/2018 – Union Pacific Expects Charge of $85M Pretax, Or 8c/Shr, on March Redemption of Debentures and Mortgage Bond; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 08:23 AM; 23/05/2018 – Nafta Has Been a ‘Tremendous Success,’ Says Union Pacific CEO (Video); 05/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $450M IN TEXAS TRANSPORTATION IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Rev $5.48B

Peloton Wealth Strategists, which manages about $175.56M and $144.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 17,400 shares to 21,800 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bk. Of Amer. Conv. Pfd. by 250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,145 shares, and has risen its stake in Cantel Medical Corp (NYSE:CMN).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 18.22 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt reported 13,374 shares. Catalyst Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 129,350 shares. Kornitzer Management Inc Ks, a Kansas-based fund reported 42,126 shares. Moreover, Newman Dignan Sheerar has 0.63% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 9,425 shares. First Bankshares holds 47,892 shares. Bluestein R H & Co owns 8,459 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Legacy Private Trust has invested 1.15% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Ltd holds 0.07% or 1,260 shares. 11,515 are owned by Smith Moore &. Violich Capital Inc reported 5,968 shares. Baxter Bros reported 3.65% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 2.68 million are owned by Primecap Management Company Ca. Sandy Spring Natl Bank owns 15,633 shares. Welch Forbes Limited Company accumulated 29,703 shares. First Personal Financial Ser reported 1,717 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.

Claar Advisors Llc, which manages about $367.72 million and $207.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 46,450 shares to 742,568 shares, valued at $14.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orleans Management Corp La owns 8,379 shares. Veritable LP reported 12,816 shares. Cincinnati Insur owns 442,032 shares or 2.37% of their US portfolio. Us Bancshares De has 95,911 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 32 were accumulated by Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv. Moreover, Trillium Asset Lc has 0.47% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 48,586 shares. Seatown Hldgs Pte Ltd holds 2.5% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 111,000 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability, Georgia-based fund reported 1,976 shares. Cidel Asset has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Cincinnati Casualty accumulated 24,750 shares or 3.88% of the stock. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Harbour Investment Mngmt has 10,418 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc accumulated 50 shares or 0% of the stock. Colonial stated it has 2.11% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 18,000 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.