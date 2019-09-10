As Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) Market Valuation Rose, Peloton Wealth Strategists Trimmed Position by $384,100; Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Holder Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Decreased Stake by $4.98 Million

Peloton Wealth Strategists decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) by 21.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists sold 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 8,600 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, down from 10,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $166.12. About 3.20 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/15/2018 05:42 AM; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC lnterstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL AND COKE WERE DOWN 3 PCT DRIVEN PRIMARILY BY A CONTRACT CHANGE, COUPLED WITH LOWER NATURAL GAS PRICES – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Sinks as `Operational Challenges’ Raise Costs; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific CEO ‘Confident’ in Productivity Plans (Video); 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 million Boost from Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 10:45 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 11.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc sold 85,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The institutional investor held 686,357 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.39M, down from 772,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $52.39. About 1.21 million shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 19/03/2018 – Swiss seize bank accounts amid probe linked to Rio Tinto Mongolia mine; 27/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert pertaining to Rio Tinto withdrawn; 10/05/2018 – Rio Tinto and Alcoa Will Invest C$55 M Cash Over the Next Three Years; 30/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Says Auto Drills Safer, Will Boost Productivity; 02/04/2018 – Mongolia arrests ex-minister in Swiss graft probe – govt; 13/04/2018 – RIO TINTO WORKING TO MINIMISE ANY DISRUPTION IN SUPPLIES; 24/04/2018 – INDONESIA GOVT REMAINS IN TALKS WITH RIO TINTO RIO.L ON BUYING ITS 40 PCT STAKE IN GRASBERG MINE CONTRACT – FREEPORT CEO; 20/03/2018 – Rio Tinto to Reduce Debt With $2.25 Bln Bond Purchase, Redemption Plan; 27/03/2018 – Sky News Australia: #BREAKING: The US Securities and Exchange Commission has charged @RioTinto and two former top executives; 17/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Battles Fallout From Rusal Sanctions (Video)

Peloton Wealth Strategists, which manages about $175.56M and $144.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 17,400 shares to 21,800 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co. (NYSE:RTN) by 1,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,805 shares, and has risen its stake in Bk. Of Amer. Conv. Pfd..

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.68 billion for 17.09 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0.88% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 11,997 shares. 76,123 are held by Associated Banc. Columbia Asset Management owns 22,454 shares or 1% of their US portfolio. Amer National Registered Investment Advisor holds 8,512 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory Corp stated it has 3,357 shares. American Natl Insurance Tx has 0.51% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Advisor Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp invested 0.51% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Moreover, Shufro Rose & Ltd has 0.1% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 5,915 shares. Roundview Capital Limited Liability Co holds 6,090 shares. Shell Asset Management holds 122,574 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Hemenway Trust Com Ltd Liability invested in 0.76% or 28,190 shares. Moreover, Plancorp Limited Liability Corp has 0.73% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 11,583 shares. Investment Management Of Virginia Ltd Com holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 11,227 shares. Kistler owns 2,238 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. 1,525 were accumulated by Meridian Counsel.

