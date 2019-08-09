As Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Peloton Wealth Strategists Trimmed Position by $384,100; Autus Asset Management Has Lowered Its Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Position by $430,848

Peloton Wealth Strategists decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) by 21.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists sold 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 8,600 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, down from 10,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $168.07. About 1.74M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Autus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 3.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc sold 2,448 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 77,991 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.73M, down from 80,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $191.6. About 1.44 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 16/03/2018 – ACCENTURE’S MONTREAL OFFICE MANAGING DIRECTOR MADELEINE CHENETTE NAMED A FINALIST FOR LES MERCURIADES AWARDS; 08/05/2018 – Julie Sweet Says Accenture’s Strategy Is to ‘Double-Down’ on Diversity (Video); 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems lntegrator Partner of the Year Award as part of the 2018 IBM Watson Beacon Awards; 21/03/2018 – Accenture Labs and Grameen Foundation India Use Emerging Technologies to Help Increase Adoption of Financial Services Among Low; 12/04/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – WITH APPOINTMENT OF RENDUCHINTALA, ACCENTURE’S BOARD NOW COMPRISES 12 DIRECTORS; 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SHANGHAI-BASED HO COMMUNICATION, A FULL-SERVICE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY IN CHINA; 20/03/2018 – Publicis seeks to boost growth by going deeper into consulting; 11/05/2018 – Payments Canada, the Bank of Canada, TMX Group, Accenture and R3 Demonstrate Feasibility of Instantaneous Equity Settlement; 26/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in the Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Data and Analytics Service Providers, Worldwide; 06/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.12B for 28.01 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&R Cap Mngmt Incorporated holds 2.04% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 49,559 shares. Boston And invested in 28,231 shares or 2.07% of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel owns 260,517 shares or 0.98% of their US portfolio. West Oak Capital Lc owns 1.59% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 14,442 shares. Legal And General Grp Pcl reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Invesco Limited holds 2.15 million shares. Old Dominion Cap reported 0.09% stake. Praesidium Company Limited Liability accumulated 929,917 shares or 10.87% of the stock. Moreover, Evergreen Capital Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.09% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 5,237 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Cobblestone Cap Advsr Ltd Com New York owns 1,252 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 94,942 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. First Retail Bank Of Omaha has invested 0.79% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Boston Family Office Ltd Co stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 37,267 shares.

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84M and $606.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 499 shares to 9,937 shares, valued at $11.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cantel Medical Corp (NYSE:CMN) by 22,237 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Peloton Wealth Strategists, which manages about $175.56 million and $144.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co. (NYSE:RTN) by 1,880 shares to 10,805 shares, valued at $1.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bk. Of Amer. Conv. Pfd. by 250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,145 shares, and has risen its stake in Cantel Medical Corp (NYSE:CMN).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.74 billion for 17.29 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.