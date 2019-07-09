As Union Pacific Com Us$2.50 (UNP) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Waverton Investment Management LTD Has Cut Its Holding by $1.16 Million; Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Increases Holding in New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corporation Com Us$2.50 (UNP) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd sold 6,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 632,058 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.68M, down from 639,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Union Pacific Corporation Com Us$2.50 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $169.59. About 2.19M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Tops Views as Volumes, Fuel Surcharges Rise — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC lnterstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 06:36 AM; 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/18/2018 05:18 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PRICING INCREASED 2.75% EX-COAL, INTERMODAL; 27/04/2018 – Union Pacific Announces National Park Foundation Partnership Encouraging Next Gen to Explore America’s Backyard

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc increased its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) by 174.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc bought 73,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 115,070 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95 million, up from 41,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in New Residential Investment Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $15.4. About 2.75 million shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 7.23% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NRZ News: 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q EPS $1.81; 22/03/2018 – New Residential Declares a First Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share; 27/04/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MLN VS $235.3 MLN IN THE PRIOR QUARTER; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- UNIT ISSUED $425 MLN OF BALANCE OF SERVICER ADVANCE RECEIVABLES, DEFERRED SERVICING FEE BACKED VARIABLE FUNDING NOTES; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Residential Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRZ); 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q Net $604.3M

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $834.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreen Boots Alliance Inc. by 6,023 shares to 11,411 shares, valued at $722,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P 500 (IVV) by 16,726 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 227,996 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Small Cap Index (SCZ).

Since February 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.26 million activity. The insider Saltzman David bought 14,174 shares worth $236,139. 1,800 shares were bought by Sloves Andrew, worth $29,974 on Tuesday, May 14.

Waverton Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.07 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuit Inc Com Us$0.01 (NASDAQ:INTU) by 18,471 shares to 287,787 shares, valued at $75.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell International Inc Com Us$1.00 (NYSE:HON) by 9,721 shares in the quarter, for a total of 587,247 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc Com Us$0.001 (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $2.25 earnings per share, up 13.64% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.98 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.59 billion for 18.84 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.58% EPS growth.

