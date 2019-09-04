As Union Pacific Com (UNP) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Bridges Investment Management Lowered Stake by $716,931; As At&T (T) Market Valuation Rose, Telos Capital Management Has Lowered Holding by $460,691

Bridges Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp Com (UNP) by 0.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc sold 4,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 513,184 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.81 million, down from 517,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $160.08. About 3.84M shares traded or 20.48% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL TWO-THIRDS IMPLEMENTED; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES 2018 PRODUCTIVITY LESS THAN $300-350M GOAL; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 15; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 million Boost from Union Pacific; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 10:32 AM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Business Volume Up 2%; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/15/2018 05:42 AM

Telos Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 38.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc sold 14,861 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 23,770 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $745,000, down from 38,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $259.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $35.72. About 19.83M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – Daily Beast: Not Just Michael Cohen: AT&T Hit Up Other Allies For Trump Intel; 23/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Presentation by John Stephens at 46th Annual Cowen Conference on May 30; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 09/05/2018 – AT&T payments Trump lawyer more than reported — source familiar; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals blockbuster merger deal with Sprint, creating a ‘fierce competitor’ to AT&T, Verizon; 26/03/2018 – FCC CHAIRMAN PROPOSES NEW RULES TO ADDRESS NATIONAL SECURITY THREATS TO U.S. COMMUNICATIONS NETWORKS AND THEIR SUPPLY CHAINS — STATEMENT; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Adj EPS 85c; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: DOJ witness says AT&T-Time Warner merger could cost customers millions; 24/04/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Signs Third Tower Deal to Contribute to FirstNet Buildout; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim – NYT

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47 million and $320.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,824 shares to 40,973 shares, valued at $4.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 30,078 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,595 shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.83B for 9.50 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 16.47 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.