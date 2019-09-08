As Union Pacific Com (UNP) Stock Value Rose, Girard Partners LTD Decreased by $307,614 Its Position; Plancorp Upped Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $327,717

Girard Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp Com (UNP) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Girard Partners Ltd sold 1,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 50,687 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.47 million, down from 52,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Girard Partners Ltd who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $164.6. About 2.00 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 23/05/2018 – Nafta Has Been a ‘Tremendous Success,’ Says Union Pacific CEO (Video); 05/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $450M IN TEXAS TRANSPORTATION IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CEO Lance Fritz to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific profit rises 22.2 pct; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific; 22/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conference; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 60% OF POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL IMPLEMENTED; 06/04/2018 – Union Pacific Expects Charge of $85M Pretax, Or 8c/Shr, on March Redemption of Debentures and Mortgage Bond; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific: Well Positioned to Benefit From Another Year of Positive Volume Growth, Solid Core Pricing Gains

Plancorp Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 12.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc bought 2,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 25,623 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, up from 22,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification; 02/04/2018 – Russia says Czech extradition of alleged hacker to USA may hurt ties; 26/03/2018 – AllCloud Earns AWS Managed Service Provider Partner Validation; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS 3Q CAPEX WAS $3.5 BILLION; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple are in talks with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government to lift its ban on Skype and FaceTime, which have been illegal in the Gulf country for years; 04/05/2018 – Insight Public Sector wins $653 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET, MICROSOFT EXTENDING THEIR CHINA CLOUD SERVICES PACT; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion (corrected); 12/03/2018 – WANdisco Approved to Sell Data Platform in Microsoft Bundle; 27/03/2018 – MICROSOFT BLOG: DATA ACCESS ISSUE IN AZURE, OMS PORTAL RESOLVED

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Mgmt invested in 196,645 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd stated it has 4.85M shares. 24,593 are held by Shamrock Asset Mgmt Lc. Spectrum Mngmt Group, Indiana-based fund reported 46,527 shares. Grisanti Mngmt Limited Co has 0.07% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Trust Fund accumulated 3.94% or 152,538 shares. Waddell And Reed Financial invested 4.61% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Next Century Growth Invsts Llc reported 0.7% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Bamco has 0.12% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 230,208 shares. Cap Advisors Ok owns 3.2% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 253,458 shares. Montag & Caldwell Lc holds 806,122 shares or 4.96% of its portfolio. Stock Yards National Bank & Trust And Trust Com holds 277,298 shares. Stevens Capital Limited Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 181,246 shares. Herald Inv Mgmt owns 30,600 shares. 334,310 are held by First Long Island Invsts Ltd Liability Company.

Girard Partners Ltd, which manages about $604.19M and $536.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Trust by 1,824 shares to 6,299 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Portfolio Large Cap Etf (ONEK) by 33,287 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,026 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Svcs Com (NYSE:FIS).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.67 billion for 16.93 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.