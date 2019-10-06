As Union Pacific Com (UNP) Share Value Rose, Crestwood Advisors Trimmed by $3.26 Million Its Holding; Dover (DOV) Stake Held by Inverness Counsel Llc

Crestwood Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp Com (UNP) by 16.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc sold 19,297 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 99,538 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.83M, down from 118,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $156.32. About 2.78M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q EPS $1.68, EST. $1.66; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC IS HIRING WORKERS, HAS NO ONE ON FURLOUGHS; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q EPS $1.68; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES CARGO GAINS IN PLASTICS, INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT; 16/03/2018 – U.S. regulator to meet next month with disgruntled railroad customers; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class I Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 27/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $164 FROM $162

Inverness Counsel Llc increased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 3.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc bought 30,763 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 896,729 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $89.85M, up from 865,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $95. About 759,675 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To Dover Asd, Pa’s Series Of 2018 Bonds; 25/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Citizens Source Water Protection Committee to meet May 2 in Dover; 20/03/2018 – REG-DOVER CORPORATION: DOVER APPOINTS RICHARD J. TOBIN PRESIDENT AND CEO; 18/04/2018 – REG-Dover Corporation: Dover Board of Directors Approves Spin-Off of Apergy; 20/03/2018 – DOVER NAMES RICHARD J. TOBIN PRESIDENT, CEO; 26/03/2018 – DOVER SAYS APERGY SEPARATION ON-TRACK FOR EARLY MAY COMPLETION; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth of 3%-4%; 20/03/2018 – Dover Corp Names Richard J. Tobin CEO, Presiden; 03/04/2018 – DOVER SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 24%; 20/03/2018 – DOVER IS SAID READY TO NAME RICHARD TOBIN AS CEO

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.69B for 16.08 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20 billion and $2.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl C by 17,524 shares to 26,142 shares, valued at $28.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin Williams Co Com (NYSE:SHW) by 20,794 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,513 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Growth Etf (IVW).

