As Union Pacific (Call) (UNP) Market Valuation Rose, Laurion Capital Management LP Has Trimmed by $31.30 Million Its Position; Realpage (RP) Holder Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has Trimmed Its Stake by $2.43 Million as Stock Value Declined

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 43.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp sold 41,973 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 55,179 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.25M, down from 97,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $61.41. About 399,185 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE TO BUY CLICKPAY; 20/04/2018 – RealPage To Acquire ClickPay; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q REV. $201.3M, EST. $201.0M; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 34C; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Rev $213.9M-$215.9M; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.46- $1.51, SAW $1.41-$1.47; 04/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $5 TO $64; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.46-Adj EPS $1.51; 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q Rev $201.3M; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 37C TO 38C, EST. 35C

Laurion Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (Call) (UNP) by 76.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp sold 185,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 56,600 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.57 million, down from 241,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $3.74 during the last trading session, reaching $171.45. About 3.16M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class l Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 05/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $450M IN TEXAS TRANSPORTATION IN 2018; 05/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $38M IN NEW MEXICO TRANSPORTATION; 22/03/2018 – Laughlin AF Base: Laughlin safety, Union Pacific caution drivers crossing railroads; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: $40M HEADWIND FROM 1Q `OPERATIONAL CHALLENGES’; 21/04/2018 – DJ Union Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNP); 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 million Boost from Union Pacific; 16/03/2018 – U.S. regulator to meet next month with disgruntled railroad customers

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Union Pacific Is Relatively Overvalued – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) ROE Of 34% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Transportation Stock Could Have More Room to Run – Schaeffers Research” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Pfizer, Teva And More – Benzinga” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 17.64 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98B and $10.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 96,343 shares to 96,743 shares, valued at $17.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Put) (NASDAQ:REGN) by 37,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Family Office Ltd Co reported 141,255 shares. Pcj Inv Counsel, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Bp Public Limited invested in 0.46% or 73,000 shares. Greenwood Gearhart Inc reported 55,898 shares stake. Woodstock holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 2,020 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Company invested 1.7% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). L & S Advsr invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Pioneer Trust Bank N A Or has invested 0.23% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Dowling Yahnke Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Arizona State Retirement holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 154,462 shares. Todd Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 0.81% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Utah Retirement Sys reported 134,663 shares. Armstrong Henry H Associates has 38,023 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Mathes Com Incorporated owns 20,122 shares for 1.8% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.06% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 79.82 million shares or 2.50% more from 77.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stevens Capital Mgmt Lp invested in 0.01% or 3,998 shares. Fiera Capital invested in 201,647 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc stated it has 36,377 shares. Mirae Asset Limited holds 0.11% or 264,299 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley stated it has 101,582 shares. Stockbridge Partners Limited Company owns 3.63M shares or 8.24% of their US portfolio. Rothschild And Asset Mngmt Us has invested 0.32% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). 547,824 were accumulated by Loomis Sayles & Lp. Old Natl Fincl Bank In reported 3,902 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 80,607 shares. Prudential Fincl stated it has 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Eagle Asset reported 0.64% stake. Oak Associate Oh reported 3,625 shares. Renaissance Group Incorporated Ltd Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 10,136 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust owns 0.04% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 115,871 shares.

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $29.17 million activity.

Analysts await RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, up 14.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.27 per share. RP’s profit will be $29.37M for 49.52 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by RealPage, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.