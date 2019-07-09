As Union Pac (UNP) Stock Value Rose, Tctc Holdings Has Increased Position by $343,018; Voya Investment Management Cut Stake in Oshkosh (OSK) as Share Price Declined

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (OSK) by 16.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc sold 10,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.88% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 54,115 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07 million, down from 64,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Oshkosh Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $83.03. About 252,510 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 2.41% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 23/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORPORATE FAMILY RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.34, REV VIEW $7.31 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – Oshkosh Corporation to Host Second Feed the Body, Feed the Soul Musical Experience on April 14; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – EXPECTS 2018 CONSOLIDATED SALES TO BE $7.4 BLN TO $7.6 BLN; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – RAISES FISCAL 2018 ESTIMATED EPS RANGE; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES OSHKOSH SR UNSECURED RATING TO Ba1; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.10 TO $5.55; 09/05/2018 – Retired General Raymond T. Odierno Appointed to Oshkosh Corporation Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh Sees FY EPS $5.10-EPS $5.55; 09/04/2018 – Oshkosh in Amended Credit Pact, Which Includes $850M Revolving Facility and $325M Term Loan Facility

Tctc Holdings Llc increased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 65.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc bought 2,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,193 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $868,000, up from 3,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $169.21. About 1.01 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 06:36 AM; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 M Boost From Union Pacific; 21/04/2018 – DJ Union Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNP); 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conference; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class I Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 23/05/2018 – Nafta Has Been a ‘Tremendous Success,’ Says Union Pacific CEO (Video); 02/04/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Business Volume Up 2%

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coldstream Inc owns 19,697 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Waverton Inv Mgmt Ltd has invested 5.51% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.48% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 633,099 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings Corporation holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 51,797 shares. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.44% or 3,333 shares in its portfolio. Argent Trust accumulated 0.31% or 17,776 shares. Welch & Forbes Limited Liability Corporation owns 29,703 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Edgestream Partners Lp reported 0.28% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). New York-based Altfest L J And Inc has invested 0.17% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Moreover, Motley Fool Asset Ltd Co has 0.22% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 11,538 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mgmt has invested 0.92% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Mcf Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 1,097 shares. Finemark Bank owns 0.54% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 55,295 shares. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Lc has 3.45% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 77,191 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca stated it has 82,930 shares.

Tctc Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 3,800 shares to 1,435 shares, valued at $220,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 60,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 855,180 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold OSK shares while 118 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 60.16 million shares or 2.34% less from 61.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, De Burlo Grp has 1.54% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 101,300 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership accumulated 152,798 shares. Polaris Greystone Financial Gru Limited Liability Company invested in 1.43% or 247,831 shares. Blair William And Il reported 0% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 7,518 shares. Mutual Of America Management Lc holds 0.08% or 75,423 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corporation holds 2.21M shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Company owns 0% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 130 shares. 16,241 are held by Trexquant Investment Lp. Fifth Third Bank stated it has 0.01% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). First Hawaiian Savings Bank holds 13,826 shares. Art Advsrs invested in 13,000 shares. Raymond James holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 49,050 shares. Illinois-based Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Com has invested 0.04% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Great West Life Assurance Company Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 1.66 million shares.

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40B and $44.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Methanex Corp (NASDAQ:MEOH) by 36,461 shares to 50,425 shares, valued at $2.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 363,443 shares in the quarter, for a total of 456,393 shares, and has risen its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $5.09 million activity. Shares for $393,521 were sold by Nerenhausen Frank R. on Tuesday, February 12. The insider Cortina Ignacio A sold 5,000 shares worth $373,300. $2.31 million worth of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) was sold by Sagehorn David M. on Wednesday, February 13.