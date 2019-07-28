As Union Pac (UNP) Stock Value Rose, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Decreased Its Position by $498,495; American International Group Decreased Cdk Global (CDK) Holding by $793,730 as Stock Price Declined

American International Group Inc decreased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (CDK) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc sold 13,685 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 249,590 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.68M, down from 263,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $53.72. About 1.02 million shares traded or 17.57% up from the average. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 20.14% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 26/04/2018 – Correct: CDK Global Sees 2018 EPS $2.67-EPS $2.72, Not $2.62-$2.72; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global 3Q EPS 71c; 15/05/2018 – Senator Investment Group Buys New 1.6% Position in CDK Global; 20/03/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC – FTC NOTIFIED PARTIES OF OPPOSITION TO PROPOSED DEAL, LEADING TO DECISION TO TERMINATE; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $3.23 TO $3.28, EST. $3.27; 17/04/2018 – CYCLACEL’S CYC065 CDK INHIBITOR SHOWS SYNERGY WITH VENETOCLAX; 14/03/2018 – CDK Partners with Nissan for US Dealer Website Program; 20/03/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Challenges CDK Global, Inc.’s Proposed Acquisition of Competitor Auto/Mate, Inc; 23/03/2018 – Equifax Among Inaugural Developers in Fortellis Automotive Commerce Exchange™ Platform; 22/03/2018 – SiriusXM and CDK Enhance Connected Car Solutions and Capabilities for Car Dealers Nationwide

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc sold 2,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,191 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.91 million, down from 80,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $174.23. About 1.63 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 225 LOCOMOTIVES IN STORAGE; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC lnterstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Adds C&J. Energy Services Inc., Exits Union Pacific: 13F; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class I Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 10:32 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC DETAILS POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL ROLLOUT ON WEBSITE; 12/03/2018 – Kansas Transportation Infrastructure Receives $113 million Boost from Union Pacific

Analysts await CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 8.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.8 per share. CDK’s profit will be $105.82M for 15.44 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by CDK Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.45% negative EPS growth.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $26.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bancorp Inc/The (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 81,585 shares to 114,775 shares, valued at $927,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO) by 20,957 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,472 shares, and has risen its stake in Travelers Cos Inc/The (NYSE:TRV).

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc, which manages about $199.15 million and $374.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 15,059 shares to 25,446 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 13,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,735 shares, and has risen its stake in Front Door Inc.

