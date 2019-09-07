As Union Pac (UNP) Stock Value Rose, Holder Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Has Cut Its Position; Affinity Investment Advisors Raised Its Stake in Comcast Class A (CMCSA) by $344,487 as Shares Declined

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc sold 2,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 77,191 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.91 million, down from 80,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $164.6. About 2.00M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Comcast Class A (CMCSA) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc bought 8,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 145,540 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82 million, up from 136,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Comcast Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $46.35. About 13.10M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast cash bid may spark Fox shareholder revolt; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS OFFER IS NOW BINDING AND WELL ON ITS WAY TO REGULATORY APPROVAL; 07/05/2018 – Comcast will also acquire 100 percent of U.K. satellite TV provider Sky as part of the deal, whose total value could top $100 billion; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign; 26/04/2018 – TCI IS SAID TO EXIT COMCAST, DOESN’T PLAN TO BE ACTIVIST ON FOX; 07/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 04/04/2018 – Charter, Comcast, Cox: Group to Launch Later This Year; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST: CASH CONSIDERATION FOR SKY IMPLIES £22.0B VALUE; 06/03/2018 – Comcast Increases Internet Speeds for Most Customers from Maine Through Virginia; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Looks to Wrest Away Fox Assets From Disney (Correct)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc, which manages about $199.15 million and $374.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Equity LP (NYSE:ETE) by 79,950 shares to 209,411 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 4,237 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,935 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.67 billion for 16.93 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $487.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 82,404 shares to 141,584 shares, valued at $11.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Att Inc (NYSE:T) by 155,179 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 393,556 shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO).