As Union Pac (UNP) Stock Value Rose, Cookson Peirce & Co Raised by $321,642 Its Stake; As Qualcomm Com (QCOM) Share Price Declined, Holder North Star Investment Management Has Cut Position by $1.54 Million

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc increased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 0.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc bought 1,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 252,603 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.24M, up from 250,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $158.4. About 5.77 million shares traded or 81.86% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 10:45 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 26/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN FULTON AND PEORIA COUNTIES, ILL; 12/03/2018 – UNP KANSAS INVESTMENT PART OF $3.3B NETWORK INVESTMENT FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific CEO ‘Confident’ in Productivity Plans (Video); 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 02/04/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO MISS 2019 TARGET OF 60% OPERATING RATIO; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 07:21 AM; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific

North Star Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 78.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp sold 27,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 7,632 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $435,000, down from 35,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $74.35. About 5.06M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 13/03/2018 – QUALCOMM RECOMMENDS HOLDERS VOTE WHITE CARD FOR QCOM DIRECTORS; 19/04/2018 – China flags $44bn Qualcomm deal with antitrust objections; 04/05/2018 – China Approves Qualcomm’s Plan to Form JV With State-Owned Datang Telecom Unit; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – BROADCOM HAS BEEN INTERACTING WITH CFIUS “FOR WEEKS” AND MADE TWO WRITTEN SUBMISSIONS TO CFIUS; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom says to stick with U.S. 5G investment after Qualcomm deal; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Board Is Meeting Now and Discussing Jacobs’ Fate; 06/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Treasury Letter Slams Broadcom for Cost-Cutting Approach — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – FIRST® Announces Qualcomm’s Return as Presenting Sponsor for 2018 FIRST Championship Events in Houston and Detroit; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN QUALCOMM – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom’s bid to acquire Qualcomm has been heavily reviewed, illustrating the U.S. government’s expanding focus on the competitiveness of the national semiconductor industry as China advances

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80 million and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 29,096 shares to 316,043 shares, valued at $26.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,418 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 228,501 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $856.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autozone Inc Nev (NYSE:AZO) by 759 shares to 809 shares, valued at $829,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 26,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,046 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com (NYSE:CRM).