As Union Pac (UNP) Stock Rose, Holder Coldstream Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake; Wabtec (WAB) Stock Price Rose While Cubist Systematic Strategies Has Lifted Position

Coldstream Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 602.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc bought 16,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 19,697 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29 million, up from 2,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $168.33. About 1.70 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific profit rises 22.2 pct; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 02:27 PM; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 08:23 AM; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 10:45 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL TWO-THIRDS IMPLEMENTED; 09/03/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 640.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc bought 22,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 26,068 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.92 million, up from 3,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $73.15. About 1.44 million shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 20/05/2018 – CNBC Now: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters; 20/05/2018 – GE Nears $20 Billion Deal To Sell Transportation Unit To Wabtec: Report — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – GE to Get $2.9 Billion in Merger of Rail Business With Wabtec; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Vitamin Shoppe, Surmodics, Spark Therapeutics, QUANTENNA COMMS, Westinghouse Air Br; 21/05/2018 – GE-WABTEC CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Wabtec; 19/04/2018 – Wabtec Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE HAS THE RIGHT TO INCREASE PORTION OF MERGED COMPANY OWNED BY GE SHAREHOLDERS; 21/05/2018 – GE, WABTEC LEADERS DISCUSS DEAL IN CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – WABTEC AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 14,376 shares to 12,633 shares, valued at $723,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 78,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,942 shares, and cut its stake in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. $193,530 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) was bought by DeNinno David L on Tuesday, May 21. $503,520 worth of stock was bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E on Thursday, May 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 9,019 shares. Pnc Financial Service Grp Inc Inc holds 0.04% or 583,910 shares. Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Moreover, Highlander Mngmt Lc has 0.02% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Hikari Tsushin stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Timber Creek Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 27 shares. Sigma Inv Counselors holds 0.19% or 21,507 shares. American Ins Tx reported 0.02% stake. Cutter & Brokerage owns 3,018 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Com Mn holds 512,098 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Td Lc has 0% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). National Bank & Trust Of America De owns 603,928 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Reilly Advisors Ltd Com has 0% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 504 shares. Peddock Cap Limited Liability Company accumulated 22 shares. Optimum Invest reported 93 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Wabtec Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering by selling stockholder – GlobeNewswire” on May 01, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The Big Comeback for GE Stock Is Going to Keep Stalling – Investorplace.com” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Share Price Is Down 27% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Wabtec Lowers Its Sales Expectations For 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Analysts Are Wrong – Wabtec Is A Strong Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 3,449 shares to 219,166 shares, valued at $23.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 10,638 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,796 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (HEEM).