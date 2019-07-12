As Union Pac (UNP) Stock Rose, Ashfield Capital Partners Has Increased by $626,417 Its Holding; White Elm Capital Has Decreased Autodesk (ADSK) Position by $1.86 Million as Stock Rose

White Elm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 110,215 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.17 million, down from 122,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $173.13. About 59,034 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 29.24% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 07/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom’s Pledge, Autodesk’s Metrics, iPhone X’s Slump — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $145; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss $173.5M; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Rev $550M-$560M; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 44c-Loss 41c; 17/05/2018 – Autodesk Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/03/2018 – Microdesk Leads Americas In New Subscriptions Of Autodesk Cloud Software; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $156 FROM $140; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $559.9 MLN VS $485.7 MLN

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc bought 3,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 98,737 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.51M, up from 94,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $173.4. About 166,365 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q EPS $1.68, EST. $1.66; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class l Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 22/03/2018 – OCEAN NETWORK EXPRESS SELECTS UNP AS WESTERN U.S. RAIL PROVIDER; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 M Boost From Union Pacific; 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 10/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $148 FROM $143; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Rev $5.48B; 02/04/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.72 million for 131.16 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allstate Corporation owns 12,716 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer holds 4,409 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.04% or 355,827 shares. Sol Cap Management invested in 0.06% or 1,420 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.01% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Alkeon Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 0.4% or 510,955 shares. Eaton Vance Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 34,828 shares. 6,409 are held by Douglass Winthrop Advsr Lc. Dsam Prtnrs (London) invested in 133,209 shares or 3% of the stock. Contour Asset Management Ltd holds 5.76% or 516,602 shares. Natixis Advsr Lp owns 1.06% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 775,475 shares. Partnervest Advisory Services Ltd Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board accumulated 13,199 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 6 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel has 58,532 shares.

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ARRY, NCR, ADSK – Nasdaq” on February 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: ADSK, SNA, FOXA – Nasdaq” published on May 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Autodesk introduces AI service for construction – Seeking Alpha” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Autodesk (ADSK) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Autodesk (ADSK) Down 4.4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 30, 2019.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $379.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 24,300 shares to 110,900 shares, valued at $9.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) by 16,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.94 billion and $911.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,899 shares to 109,643 shares, valued at $8.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 2,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,498 shares, and cut its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).