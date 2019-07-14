As Union Pac (UNP) Stock Price Rose, Rockland Trust Co Cut Stake; As Adobe Systems (ADBE) Stock Value Rose, Kdi Capital Partners Raised Its Holding

Rockland Trust Co decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co sold 2,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 111,915 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.71M, down from 114,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $174.05. About 1.96M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 29/05/2018 – Union Pacific Delivers on its Mission of Service; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 10:45 AM; 10/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 22/03/2018 – OCEAN NETWORK EXPRESS SELECTS UNP AS WESTERN U.S. RAIL PROVIDER; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class I Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Raiload – 04/13/2018 03:22 PM; 05/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $38M IN NEW MEXICO TRANSPORTATION; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/18/2018 02:39 PM

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) by 5.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc bought 2,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 54,995 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.66M, up from 52,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $150.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $309.42. About 1.62 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 10/04/2018 – GlobalSign Joins Cloud Signature Consortium and Adobe Cloud Signature Partner Program; 08/03/2018 – Tracking First Joins Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Enhance Data Governance and Reporting for Adobe Analytics Cloud Users; 16/04/2018 – ADOBE SAYS IS ACQUIRING SAYSPRING INC- BLOG; 21/05/2018 – Adobe Buys Magento for $1.7 Billion to Boost Commerce Ambitions; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SUMMIT ANNUAL CONFERENCE KICKS OFF IN LAS VEGAS; 02/05/2018 – Skava announces it’s joining the Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce for $1.7bn; 22/03/2018 – TEKsystems to Exhibit at Adobe Summit 2018; 22/05/2018 – Adobe Announces Magento Move to Beat Shopify: MageMail Analysis

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $2.25 EPS, up 13.64% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.98 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.59B for 19.34 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.58% EPS growth.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Susquehanna Cuts Transports Price Targets But Anticipates Good Setup For Spot-Exposed Brokers – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Union Pacific Could Face More Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “When Should You Buy Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Norfolk Southern Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Union Pacific: Serious Signs Of A Turning Point – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $943.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 108,112 shares to 132,457 shares, valued at $16.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 12,898 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,162 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Barclays Tips Bond Etf (TIP).

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ADBE Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Adobe (ADBE) Quarter Should Be In-Line On Tuesday – Stifel – StreetInsider.com” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Costco, AutoZone, Adobe, Oracle and Applied Materials are part of Zacks Earnings Preview – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,884.72 down -120.98 points – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Monday Option Activity: HAL, ADBE, CELG – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

