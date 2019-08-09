As Union Pac (UNP) Share Value Rose, Holder Rockland Trust Co Lowered Its Stake; Roffman Miller Associates Has Decreased Boeing Co (BA) Holding by $4.12 Million

Rockland Trust Co decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co sold 2,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 111,915 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.71 million, down from 114,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $169.7. About 2.30M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES `STEADY IMPROVEMENTS’ TO NETWORK CONGESTION; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC `OPTIMISTIC’ ABOUT TIGHT TRUCK MARKET; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL TWO-THIRDS IMPLEMENTED; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO BEGINS BANK OF AMERICA CONF. PRESENTATION; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/27/2018 02:34 PM; 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS REDEMPTION RESULTED IN AN EARLY-EXTINGUISHMENT, NON-CASH, PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $85 MLN – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific: Well Positioned to Benefit From Another Year of Positive Volume Growth, Solid Core Pricing Gains; 21/04/2018 – DJ Union Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNP); 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC Interstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service

Roffman Miller Associates Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 9.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc sold 10,819 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 100,123 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.19 million, down from 110,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $7.02 during the last trading session, reaching $336.35. About 3.59M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MEETS BOEING. RAYTHEON LEADERS IN U.S; 15/05/2018 – WORLD TRADE ORGANIZATION APPEALS RULING SAYS EUROPEAN UNION FAILED TO REMOVE ALL AIRBUS SUBSIDIES; 11/04/2018 – BOEING HORIZONX INVESTS IN REACTION ENGINES; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Jet Order to Give Boeing its Biggest 737 Max Fleet; 10/04/2018 – BOEING, EMBRAER TALKS TO ‘END IN MARRIAGE’: BRAZIL DEFENSE MIN; 10/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS 1Q TOTAL ORDERS 255 ON COMPANY WEBSITE; 18/04/2018 – Southwest focuses on older engines in probe of deadly jet explosion; 08/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 22/03/2018 – Dow Jones Industrial Average Falls 2.6%; Boeing Leads Decline; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Air Force says Boeing air tanker delivery likely to be delayed

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 17.46 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year's $2.15 per share. UNP's profit will be $1.71B for 17.46 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $943.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 19,917 shares to 111,815 shares, valued at $6.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 7,453 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,387 shares, and has risen its stake in Technology Select Sector Spdr (XLK).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.35B for 34.89 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24M and $878.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) by 4,469 shares to 164,460 shares, valued at $26.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3,378 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,623 shares, and has risen its stake in Discover Financial Svcs (NYSE:DFS).