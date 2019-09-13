As Union Pac (UNP) Share Value Rose, Holder Greenwood Capital Associates Has Cut Its Holding; Kbc Group Nv Lowered Its Aspen Technology (AZPN) Holding by $404,860; Market Valuation Rose

Kbc Group Nv decreased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) by 37.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv sold 3,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.49% . The institutional investor held 5,450 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $677,000, down from 8,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Aspen Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $122.02. About 196,445 shares traded. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 38.80% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 08/05/2018 – AspenTech Joins SAP® PartnerEdge® Program; Announces Availability of Aspen Mtell® on SAP App Center; 14/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC AZPN.O : BAIRD RAISES TO OUTPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $77; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Rev $125.9M; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Net $37.8M; 04/04/2018 Clio Health Appoints Steve Dailey as CEO to Drive a Patient-Centric Health and Wellness Experience; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q SUBSCRIPTION & SOFTWARE REV. $118.1M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Aspen Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZPN); 26/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC AZPN.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $88; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Adj EPS 58c

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 46.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold 17,581 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 19,996 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.38 million, down from 37,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.81B market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $171.47. About 1.34M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q EPS $1.68; 09/05/2018 – Forsta AP-Fonden Adds Union Pacific, Exits Enbridge Inc: 13F; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC BELIEVES `COOLER HEADS WILL PREVAIL’ ON TARIFFS; 14/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 16/03/2018 – U.S. regulator to meet next month with disgruntled railroad customers; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS REDEMPTION RESULTED IN AN EARLY-EXTINGUISHMENT, NON-CASH, PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $85 MLN – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL TWO-THIRDS IMPLEMENTED; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CITES `UNANTICIPATED OPERATIONAL ISSUES’; 22/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 101,982 shares to 282,119 shares, valued at $19.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 28,656 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,312 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

More notable recent Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN): Set To Experience A Decrease In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Aspen Technology (AZPN) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Ups ’19 View – Nasdaq” on January 24, 2019. More interesting news about Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Announcing: Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Stock Increased An Energizing 198% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Analysts await Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, down 9.26% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.54 per share. AZPN’s profit will be $33.50 million for 62.26 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Aspen Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold AZPN shares while 105 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 62.60 million shares or 0.41% less from 62.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Laurion Mgmt Lp invested in 35,881 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Deutsche State Bank Ag owns 261,380 shares. Cap Mgmt has 0.15% invested in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Regions accumulated 32,601 shares. Vigilant Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) or 170 shares. Trexquant Inv Lp holds 0.06% or 5,635 shares. Us Commercial Bank De owns 35,184 shares. Tower Rech Limited Liability Company (Trc) stated it has 1,817 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Cap And Equity Research Inc holds 2,685 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Maryland-based Proshare Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Moreover, Winch Advisory Lc has 0% invested in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0.05% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Vanguard Group has invested 0.03% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 86,515 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Uss Invest Limited accumulated 1.35% or 751,373 shares. Shoker Inv Counsel Incorporated holds 7,653 shares. Colonial Trust reported 76,513 shares stake. Scholtz Ltd Liability Company holds 4,400 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Carderock Capital Management reported 0.11% stake. Wms Prtnrs Limited Liability Com invested in 0.32% or 7,716 shares. Pettee Invsts Inc has invested 0.6% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.46% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Twin Tree Management Lp holds 8,595 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pacific Global has 13,103 shares. Duncker Streett Inc accumulated 0.34% or 9,070 shares. Eqis Mgmt invested in 0.13% or 9,224 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab invested in 0.3% or 181,718 shares. The Illinois-based Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora has invested 0.09% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Lowe Brockenbrough stated it has 6,673 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 17.64 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.