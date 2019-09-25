As Union Pac (UNP) Share Value Rose, Greenwood Capital Associates Has Decreased Holding; Hawk Ridge Management Has Trimmed Its Meta Finl Group (CASH) Position by $3.19 Million; Share Price Rose

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 46.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold 17,581 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 19,996 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.38 million, down from 37,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $164.75. About 2.89M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 22/03/2018 – Laughlin AF Base: Laughlin safety, Union Pacific caution drivers crossing railroads; 14/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES COAL HEADWINDS ON LOW NATURAL GAS PRICES; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 02:27 PM; 12/03/2018 – KANSAS TRANSPORTATION GETS $113M BOOST FROM UNION PACIFIC; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific profit rises 22.2 pct; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Agricultural Products Freight Rev $1.1B; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS REDEMPTION RESULTED IN AN EARLY-EXTINGUISHMENT, NON-CASH, PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $85 MLN – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/18/2018 05:18 PM

Hawk Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (CASH) by 24.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc sold 113,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.31% . The institutional investor held 357,728 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.03 million, down from 471,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Meta Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $33.47. About 99,567 shares traded. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has risen 3.47% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 05/03/2018 MetaBank Provides 2018 Tax Season Update; 25/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Franklin Electric Co., ForeScout Technologies, State Bank Financial, Meta Financial Group, Uta; 12/03/2018 – METABANK – ANNOUNCED 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF RELATIONSHIP WITH MONEY NETWORK FINANCIAL; 21/05/2018 – Alliance Wealth Management Group Buys 25% of Meta Financial; 19/04/2018 – DJ Meta Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CASH); 20/04/2018 – BKD Wealth Advisors Buys New 3.6% Position in Meta Financial; 24/04/2018 – Meta Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Reports Net Income of $31.4 million for Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank® and AAA Announce Renewal of Payments Partnership; 12/03/2018 – METABANK REPORTS 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF PACT WITH MONEY NETWORK

Analysts await Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 108.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.24 per share. CASH’s profit will be $18.43 million for 16.74 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality.

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $539.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microstrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 92,774 shares to 300,393 shares, valued at $43.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sonos Inc by 678,318 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.28 million shares, and has risen its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Prn).

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61 million and $397.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchangetrad by 45,693 shares to 107,503 shares, valued at $3.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Castle Intl (NYSE:CCI) by 13,301 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,336 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 16.95 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.