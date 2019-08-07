As Union Pac (UNP) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Enterprise Financial Services Has Lifted Stake; Blackrock (BLK) Shareholder Junto Capital Management LP Cut Its Holding by $18.99 Million

Junto Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 20.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp sold 44,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 168,670 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.08 million, down from 213,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $435.71. About 409,448 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 03/04/2018 – BlackRock’s $1.3 Billion Gold Fund Feels Pain of Bullion Miners; 19/04/2018 – LEG: BLACKROCK INTENDS TO EXERT INFLUENCE ON BOARD APPOINTMENTS; 06/04/2018 – BlackRock® Canada Completes Reclassification of Advisor Class Units to Common Units; 14/05/2018 – BLACKROCK’S TURNILL SAYS SEE BETTER PROSPECTS FOR SALES GROWTH IN U.S. THAN IN OTHER DEVELOPED MARKETS; 03/04/2018 – BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc: Total Voting Rights; 13/03/2018 – REG-Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.); 21/05/2018 – BLACKROCK’S GLOBAL CHIEF INVESTMENT STRATEGIST RICHARD TURNILL SAYS RECENT SELLING OF EM ASSETS CREATES BUYING OPPORTUNITY, PARTICULARLY FOR EQUITIES; 01/05/2018 – BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc: Statement re Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings; 18/04/2018 – BlackRock Sanguine About Opportunities for Equities and Earnings (Video); 03/04/2018 – REG-BlackRock Latin Am: Total Voting Rights

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 348.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought 5,904 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 7,598 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27M, up from 1,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $168.33. About 1.70 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 64.6 PERCENT, IMPROVED 0.6 POINTS; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC – ON MARCH 15, CO REDEEMED $155 MLN OF DEBENTURES & MORTGAGE BONDS BOUGHT BY CO’S UNIT IN 1982 ACQUISITION OF MISSOURI PACIFIC RAILROAD; 26/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT AND DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION–IN CERRO GORDO; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q OPER REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.38B; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 M Boost From Union Pacific; 06/04/2018 – Union Pacific Expects Charge of $85M Pretax, Or 8c/Shr, on March Redemption of Debentures and Mortgage Bond; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC Interstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES CARGO GAINS IN PLASTICS, INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT; 22/03/2018 – OCEAN NETWORK EXPRESS SELECTS UNP AS WESTERN U.S. RAIL PROVIDER

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cutler Counsel Limited Liability owns 41,972 shares or 1.37% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.31M shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.4% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 192,780 shares. 515,751 are owned by Mackenzie Financial. 20,640 are held by Reynders Mcveigh. Scholtz And Limited Liability Corp holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 4,674 shares. Maryland-based Proshare Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.12% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Northstar Group Inc holds 1.46% or 19,596 shares in its portfolio. Cibc World Markets holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 150,657 shares. 20,304 were reported by Natl Bank Of Hawaii. Bowling Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.27% stake. Greenwood Capital Assoc Limited Company reported 37,577 shares. Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 101,635 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Hendley Inc accumulated 2.94% or 34,335 shares.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp, which manages about $458.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 2,185 shares to 1,024 shares, valued at $187,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park National Oh holds 17,674 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Kempen Capital Mgmt Nv has invested 0.44% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Moreover, Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Company has 2.69% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 10,000 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc owns 3,217 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 15,406 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Profund Advsrs Limited Com has invested 0.04% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Bright Rock Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has 8,015 shares. Birinyi reported 0.1% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Caprock Gru Incorporated has 1,128 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 1,555 are held by Confluence Wealth Mngmt Lc. Somerset invested in 0.83% or 3,678 shares. Linscomb & Williams holds 10,771 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Llc invested in 554 shares. Td Asset Management owns 0.14% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 208,840 shares. Stewart Patten Communication Ltd invested in 0.04% or 576 shares.