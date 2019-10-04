As Union Pac (UNP) Share Price Rose, Altfest L J & Company Decreased by $671,268 Its Holding; Amdocs LTD Shs (DOX) Holder Lord Abbett & Company Has Lowered Its Stake by $4.65 Million as Valuation Rose

Altfest L J & Company Inc decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 45.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc sold 3,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 4,670 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $790,000, down from 8,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $155.28. About 1.70M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 10/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $140; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO BEGINS BANK OF AMERICA CONF. PRESENTATION; 06/04/2018 – Union Pacific Expects Charge of $85M Pretax, Or 8c/Shr, on March Redemption of Debentures and Mortgage Bond; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL, INTL INTERMODAL DRAGGING ON PRICING; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 06:36 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q OPER REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.38B; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 15.98 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Altfest L J & Company Inc, which manages about $375.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDF) by 21,948 shares to 31,770 shares, valued at $885,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 4,863 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,173 shares, and has risen its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP).

