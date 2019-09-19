As Union Pac (UNP) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Tci Wealth Advisors Has Lowered Its Position; Capital One Financial (COF) Shareholder Davis Capital Partners Decreased Its Stake

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc sold 5,039 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 6,958 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.18 million, down from 11,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $167.12. About 1.95M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Davis Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (COF) by 72.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Capital Partners Llc sold 362,753 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The hedge fund held 137,247 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.45M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Capital One Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $93.31. About 954,727 shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 26/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Capital One $Benchmark 3Y +110a, 7Y +150a; 09/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE’S RESUBMITTED CAPITAL PLAN APPROVED BY FED; 15/05/2018 – Capital One U.S. April Net Charge-Off Rate 5.04%; 11/05/2018 – Officer Wassmer Gifts 722 Of Capital One Financial Corp; 15/05/2018 – Capital One U.S. April 30-Day Delinquency Rate 3.33%; 20/03/2018 – Capital One Financial Corporation to Webcast Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Had Earlier Sold the Mortgages to Intermediary Credit Suisse; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Loans Held for Investment Down 2% to $248.3 Billion; 13/03/2018 – Capital One Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.92 PCT AT FEB END VS 4.11 PCT AT JAN END

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Union Pacific Train Derails At Illinois Rail Yard – Yahoo Finance" on September 11, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: "Very Mixed Reactions to Saudi-Attack Oil Price Spike in Transportation Stocks – 24/7 Wall St." published on September 16, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: "UBS Cuts Railroad Estimates and PTs on Weak Volumes – StreetInsider.com" on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: "Union Pacific Revenues Could See Slower Growth In The Near Term – Forbes" published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Why You Might Be Interested In Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 17.19 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Capital One: Long-Term Gains Ahead – Seeking Alpha" on February 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "5 Low Fee Banking Options – Benzinga" published on September 17, 2019, Forbes.com published: "Industry Headwinds, Fallout Of Recent Data Breach To Weigh On Capital One's Stock – Forbes" on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: "Capital One Financial (COF) and Walmart (WMT) Introduce Capital One Walmart Rewards Credit Card Program – StreetInsider.com" published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Why Dividend Hunters Love Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Davis Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $314.70M and $1.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 25,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $44.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cadence Bancorporation by 500,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL).

Analysts await Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.86 EPS, down 8.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.12 per share. COF’s profit will be $1.35B for 8.16 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.37 actual EPS reported by Capital One Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.13% negative EPS growth.