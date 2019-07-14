As Union Pac Com (UNP) Stock Value Rose, Reaves W H & Company Has Lifted Stake by $22.26 Million; Cedar Rock Capital LTD Has Upped Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holding by $6.98 Million

Reaves W H & Company Inc increased its stake in Union Pac Corp Com (UNP) by 25.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc bought 133,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 660,774 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.48 million, up from 527,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $174.05. About 2.04 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 14/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q OPER REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.38B; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION; 29/05/2018 – Union Pacific Delivers on its Mission of Service; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL, INTL INTERMODAL DRAGGING ON PRICING; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 02:54 PM; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO BEGINS BANK OF AMERICA CONF. PRESENTATION; 10/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $140

Cedar Rock Capital Ltd increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 0.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd bought 67,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 12.50M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 billion, up from 12.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $114.99. About 7.06M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO SAYS FIRE CONTROLLED WITHIN TIME CAUSING NO EFFECT ON PLANT AND MACHINERY; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY GROOMING SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-PROCTER & GAMBLE TO INVEST AROUND $50 MLN IN ITS PRODUCTION FACILITIES IN RUSSIA IN 2018 – EXEC; 03/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 06/03/2018 – P&G TO CUT AD AGENCY SPENDING BY $1.25B IN NEXT 3 YEARS: FT; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 13/03/2018 – P&G – AS PART OF SETTLEMENT, RANIR LLC ACQUIRED RIGHTS TO P&G PATENTS UNDER COMMERCIAL TERMS THAT ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Offers to Buy Back Up to $1.25B Debt Securities; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA TO SELL CONSUMER HEALTH TO PROCTER & GAMBLE

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Union Pacific Could Face More Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “How Does Union Pacific’s Coal Freight Business Compare With Its Competitors? – Forbes” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “When Should You Buy Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Wall St. Week Ahead: Union Pacific, other freight co earnings eyed for tariff effects – StreetInsider.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Port Report: Shippers, Rail Align For Maersk’s Automation Plan – Benzinga” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03 billion and $3.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Com (NYSE:VZ) by 21,892 shares to 1.95M shares, valued at $115.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nisource Inc Com (NYSE:NI) by 402,369 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.81M shares, and cut its stake in Evergy Inc Com.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “6 Stocks to Sell in the Back Half of 2019 – Investorplace.com” on June 21, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “P&G launches new brand of hair care products – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on July 02, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “P&G reaches for the sun in trademark application – Cincinnati Business Courier” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “P&G Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “P&G Launches New Film Highlighting Its Internal Journey for LGBT+ Inclusion – Business Wire” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. 30,000 shares valued at $2.97M were sold by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13. 9,079 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $870,676 were sold by Coombe Gary A. Another trade for 9,000 shares valued at $895,500 was made by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Wednesday, February 13. $1.98M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Matthew Price. $119.77M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by PELTZ NELSON. 30,000 shares were sold by Sheppard Valarie L, worth $2.93M.