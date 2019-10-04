As Union Pac Com (UNP) Stock Rose, Shareholder Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Has Cut Position; Westwood Holdings Group Has Upped Its Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) Position

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (CQP) by 31.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 24,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The institutional investor held 104,334 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.40 million, up from 79,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $44.89. About 63,937 shares traded. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEMKT:CQP) has risen 20.84% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.84% the S&P500. Some Historical CQP News: 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE TO ISSUE FULL NOTICE TO PROCEED TO BECHTEL; 27/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners, $L.P., LNG: Fire reported yesterday at Sabine Pass #LNG, acc to local fire officials. @Cheniere handled with internal staff – no word yet on extent of damage. Alert updated on @ICIS_energy LNG Edge. – ! $L; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Makes Positive Final Investment Decision on Train 3 at the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Engages Joint Lead Arrangers to Arrange Debt Financing for the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE MAKES POSITIVE FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON TRAIN 3; 09/05/2018 – CQP Short-Interest Ratio Rises 47% to 17 Days; 22/03/2018 – Cheniere Faces Ruling on Gas Leak U.S. Sees as `Serious Hazard’; 24/04/2018 – Cheniere Louisiana Sabine Pass LNG output unaffected by tank shutdowns

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp Com (UNP) by 81.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc sold 4,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 1,075 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $181,000, down from 5,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $155.5. About 2.07M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific CEO ‘Confident’ in Productivity Plans (Video); 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES CARGO GAINS IN PLASTICS, INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL, INTL INTERMODAL DRAGGING ON PRICING; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC DETAILS POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL ROLLOUT ON WEBSITE; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 30/04/2018 – Union Pacific is Safest U.S. Railroad for Third Consecutive Year; 27/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $164 FROM $162; 05/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $450M IN TEXAS TRANSPORTATION IN 2018; 12/03/2018 – UNP KANSAS INVESTMENT PART OF $3.3B NETWORK INVESTMENT FOR 2018; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/13/2018 03:24 PM

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,934 shares to 29,391 shares, valued at $5.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 65,147 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,818 shares, and cut its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (NYSE:LNT).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.69 billion for 16.00 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bsw Wealth Prtnrs has 0.12% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). The New York-based Joel Isaacson And Ltd Liability has invested 0.13% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 18,138 are held by Cape Cod Five Cents Bank & Trust. Td Asset Mngmt Inc holds 609,768 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Hilltop holds 11,508 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Valley National Advisers Incorporated has invested 1.28% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). First Citizens National Bank And Trust Company has 0.29% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 15,428 shares. Dock Street Asset reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 45,641 shares. Northstar Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Co has 2,170 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers, New Jersey-based fund reported 1,500 shares. Koshinski Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.11% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Chemung Canal Tru has 38,073 shares. Rhode Island-based Compton Capital Management Ri has invested 0.46% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Bright Rock Management Limited Liability has invested 1.81% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc, which manages about $480.07M and $276.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH) by 2,344 shares to 2,355 shares, valued at $574,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Barclays 20 Yr Treas Bd Etf (TLT) by 7,798 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,573 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Eafe Etf (EFA).