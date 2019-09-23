As Union Pac Com (UNP) Stock Rose, Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Lowered Position; As Ecolab Com (ECL) Valuation Rose, Holder Girard Partners LTD Lowered Stake by $485,605

Girard Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) by 10.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Girard Partners Ltd sold 2,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 20,892 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.12 million, down from 23,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Girard Partners Ltd who had been investing in Ecolab Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $196.29. About 145,284 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 17/04/2018 – Seifert oversaw Ecolab’s lobbying shop; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Ranks Eighth on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Board; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 12c-15c/Share in Charges for 2018; 21/05/2018 – New Research Study Finds Fruit Flies Capable of Transferring Dangerous Bacteria, Posing Food Safety Risk; 03/04/2018 – Alcide Announces General Availability of Its Cloud-Native Security Platform to Secure Modernized Data Centers & Cloud Ops; 29/05/2018 – Ecolab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Declares Regular Dividend

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp Com (UNP) by 81.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc sold 4,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 1,075 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $181,000, down from 5,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $166.03. About 580,343 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS OPERATIONAL HEADWINDS TO CONTINUE IN 2Q; 27/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $164 FROM $162; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS REDEMPTION RESULTED IN AN EARLY-EXTINGUISHMENT, NON-CASH, PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $85 MLN – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/27/2018 02:34 PM; 21/04/2018 – DJ Union Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNP); 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 M Boost From Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES 2018 PRODUCTIVITY LESS THAN $300-350M GOAL; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CFO SAYS TARIFFS WOULD HURT U.S. JOBS; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $494.92 million for 28.53 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Girard Partners Ltd, which manages about $604.19M and $566.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (NYSE:BAC) by 77,997 shares to 188,304 shares, valued at $5.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Portfolio Large Cap Etf (ONEK) by 31,489 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,515 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (NYSE:STZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc, which manages about $480.07 million and $276.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr Us Mid (SCHM) by 21,310 shares to 37,752 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aberdeen Std Gold Etf Tr Standard Physical Gold Shs Etf by 2,639 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,356 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Eafe Etf (EFA).