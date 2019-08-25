As Union Pac Com (UNP) Shares Rose, Logan Capital Management Has Increased Stake by $3.78 Million; Danaher (DHR) Holder First Mercantile Trust Co Has Lifted Its Stake

First Mercantile Trust Co increased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 20.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co bought 4,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 24,152 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.19M, up from 20,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $135.4. About 2.02M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Logan Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Union Pac Corp Com (UNP) by 686.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc bought 22,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 25,930 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34M, up from 3,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $6.09 during the last trading session, reaching $159.98. About 3.33 million shares traded or 6.70% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 22/03/2018 – OCEAN NETWORK EXPRESS SELECTS UNP AS WESTERN U.S. RAIL PROVIDER; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES `STEADY IMPROVEMENTS’ TO NETWORK CONGESTION; 21/04/2018 – DJ Union Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNP); 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Rev $5.48B; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS OPERATIONAL HEADWINDS TO CONTINUE IN 2Q; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 10:32 AM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Agricultural Products Freight Rev $1.1B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advent Mgmt De reported 0.01% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). The California-based Everett Harris & Ca has invested 0.04% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). 9,531 are owned by Profit Investment Mngmt Ltd Com. Notis owns 35,665 shares. Legal General Grp Pcl invested in 0.3% or 3.96 million shares. Shell Asset Company accumulated 111,835 shares. 2,417 are held by Boston Mgmt. Shikiar Asset Management Incorporated reported 2.25% stake. Sei Investments Co has 0.18% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 397,158 shares. Fincl Counselors Inc reported 106,693 shares. California-based Violich Cap Inc has invested 2.4% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Jp Marvel Invest Advsr Ltd Company accumulated 24,190 shares. Covington Cap has invested 0.47% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Heritage Invsts Mgmt reported 5,846 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Rampart Inv Management Ltd Co reported 12,437 shares.

First Mercantile Trust Co, which manages about $426.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4,826 shares to 1,100 shares, valued at $91,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 5,397 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,351 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets (VWO).

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp Com (NASDAQ:CELG) by 54,415 shares to 30,522 shares, valued at $2.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 6,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,814 shares, and cut its stake in Alliance Data Sys Corp Com (NYSE:ADS).