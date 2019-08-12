As Union Pac Com (UNP) Shares Rose, Holder American National Bank Decreased Its Holding; As Equinix (EQIX) Share Value Rose, Consolidated Investment Group Lifted Holding by $1.04 Million

American National Bank decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp Com (UNP) by 14.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank sold 5,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 33,252 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56 million, down from 38,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Union Pac Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $168.01. About 2.33M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 12/03/2018 – Kansas Transportation Infrastructure Receives $113 million Boost from Union Pacific; 02/04/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 60% OF POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL IMPLEMENTED; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CITES `UNANTICIPATED OPERATIONAL ISSUES’; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific profit rises 22.2 pct; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES CARGO GAINS IN PLASTICS, INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Raiload – 04/13/2018 03:22 PM; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 10:45 AM

Consolidated Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 54.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, up from 4,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $552.42. About 491,185 shares traded or 32.67% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 17.28 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howe Rusling holds 6,626 shares. Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 12,170 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser has 3,200 shares. Ghp Investment has invested 0.03% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Moreover, Ftb Advisors Inc has 0.47% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 34,866 shares. Orleans Cap Management Corp La reported 15,410 shares. Moore Management Lp holds 60,000 shares. Utd Asset Strategies holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 2,115 shares. Parkside Fin Retail Bank & has invested 0.25% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). First Commonwealth Pa reported 1,877 shares. Vestor Cap Ltd Co holds 60,429 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company has 424,122 shares. Bartlett And Co Ltd Liability Company has 0.24% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Rafferty Asset Llc invested 0.02% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Calamos Ltd Liability holds 0.32% or 302,790 shares in its portfolio.

American National Bank, which manages about $316.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Dublin Shsclass A (NYSE:ACN) by 2,455 shares to 30,545 shares, valued at $5.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 15,196 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,195 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Com (NYSE:VZ).

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “When Should You Buy Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Union Pacific: Hats Off – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Hurricane Barry Left Its Mark, But Could Have Been Worse – Benzinga” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $200.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEUR) by 43,000 shares to 636,933 shares, valued at $29.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 46,325 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,584 shares, and cut its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).