As Union Pac Com (UNP) Share Value Rose, Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Has Upped by $323,145 Its Holding; Alpine Associates Management Raised Finisar (FNSR) Position by $36.66 Million

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Union Pac Corp Com (UNP) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 1,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 6,773 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, up from 4,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $162.21. About 988,952 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 07:21 AM; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 23; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 22/05/2018 – “Mad Money” Jim Cramer gets Union Pacific Chairman and CEO Lance Fritz’s take on trade and the Trump administration’s NAFTA talks; 22/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q EPS $1.68; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS OPERATIONAL HEADWINDS TO CONTINUE IN 2Q; 19/03/2018 – LISC: Union Pacific gives $3M to bolster U.S. workforce, lift communities; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 M Boost From Union Pacific

Alpine Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Finisar Corp (FNSR) by 40.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc bought 1.59M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.04% . The hedge fund held 5.55M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.69M, up from 3.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Finisar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $22.55. About 687,657 shares traded. Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) has risen 39.73% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FNSR News: 15/05/2018 – Pioneer Investment Management Exits Position in Finisar; 08/03/2018 – Finisar Sees 4Q Adj EPS 9c-Adj EPS 15c; 08/03/2018 – Finisar 3Q Loss/Shr 49c; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital Adds Finisar, Exits Medifast, Cuts NCR: 13F; 08/03/2018 – FINISAR CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.49; 08/03/2018 – Finisar Sees 4Q Rev $300M-$320M; 09/03/2018 – Tech Today: Finisar’s Dismal Report, Netflix’s Halo, Big Blue’s Missing Timeline — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – Finisar 3Q Rev $332.4M; 21/05/2018 – Finisar (FNSR) Gains on Positive Win Chatter; 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL ADDED FNSR, PETX IN 1Q: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Il holds 0.57% or 96,321 shares in its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon reported 0.35% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Wellington Shields Capital Ltd Liability has 0.5% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Dodge And Cox invested 0.57% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 711,659 are owned by Suntrust Banks. Conestoga Cap Lc has invested 0.02% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Ls Invest Advsr Limited Com has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Illinois-based Zacks Invest Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Parametric Port Lc reported 2.60 million shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Bartlett accumulated 0.24% or 38,103 shares. 1,737 were accumulated by Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Com. Foster Dykema Cabot Ma owns 3,453 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Sarasin And Ptnrs Llp accumulated 312,032 shares or 1% of the stock. Patten And Patten Tn reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Van Eck invested in 28,398 shares.

