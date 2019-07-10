As Union Bankshares (UBSH) Share Price Rose, Investment Counselors Of Maryland Raised Its Holding by $750,976; As United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Declined, Holder Adage Capital Partners Gp Has Increased Its Stake

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc increased its stake in Union Bankshares Corp (UBSH) by 4.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc bought 23,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 589,568 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.06M, up from 566,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Union Bankshares Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $35.28. About 211,273 shares traded. Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) has declined 13.42% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.85% the S&P500. Some Historical UBSH News: 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Union Bank of India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 10/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA LTD UNBK.NS – MARCH QTR GROSS NPA 15.73 PCT VS 13.03 PCT PREVIOUS QTR; 30/05/2018 – ISRAEL ANTI-TRUST AUTHORITY SAYS OPPOSED TO MERGER BETWEEN MIZRAHI-TEFAHOT BANK AND UNION BANK; 23/03/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA LTD UNBK.NS SAYS 100% PROVISION HAS BEEN MADE IN ACCOUNT; 04/05/2018 – UBSH SAYS UNION BANK & TRUST PRESIDENT TO BE SENIOR EVP; 23/05/2018 – FEDERAL SAVINGS BANK SAYS UNION WILL BEGIN WINDING-DOWN OPERATIONS OF UNION MORTGAGE GROUP; 09/03/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA UNBK.NS CEO SAYS HAS DIRECT CREDIT EXPOSURE OF ABOUT 1.75 BLN RUPEES TO GITANJALI FIRMS; 17/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA LTD UNBK.NS – ANNOUNCES INVESTMENT BY DAI-ICHI LIFE HOLDINGS IN UNION ASSET MANAGEMENT CO; 10/05/2018 – INDIA’S UNION BANK EXEC SAYS HAS TOTAL EXPOSURE OF ABOUT 120 BLN RUPEES TO BORROWER REFERRED TO NCLT BY RBI IN TWO LISTS; 29/05/2018 – Union Bank & Trust Completes Integration of Xenith Bank

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 43.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc bought 174,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 578,400 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.63 million, up from 403,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $101.53. About 361,100 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UPS SAYS ABOUT 70% FINISHED WITH $2 BILLION EUROPE INVESTMENT; 02/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: UPS Weighs Strategy to Deliver Bulky Goods to Boost Growth; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Thornton, CO 2015B Tax Incre & Rfdg Bnd Rtg To ‘A+’; 21/03/2018 – GERALD HARVEY UPS VOTING STAKE IN HARVEY NORMAN TO 30.51%; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Thornton, CO 2015A Tax Incre & Rfdg Bnd Rtg To ‘A+’; 23/04/2018 – UPS Promotes Charlene Thomas To West Region President; 16/04/2018 – UPS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – NCC LAUNCHES LOOP INDUSTRIES – A TECH COMPANY FOR DIGITAL START-UPS IN THE CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY; 26/04/2018 – UPS Delivers 1Q 2018 EPS of $1.55, Up 17%; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Ups FY 2018 Guidance After 37% 2Q Profit Rise

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. 150 shares valued at $16,731 were bought by Cesarone Nando on Wednesday, February 13.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $39.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 1.21 million shares to 137,727 shares, valued at $22.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wright Med Group N V by 105,606 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 3,657 shares stake. West Oak Limited Liability Co holds 0.06% or 792 shares. Live Your Vision Limited Liability Corporation, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 71 shares. Capwealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 102,498 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory Corp reported 520 shares. Asset Mgmt One Ltd has invested 0.2% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Bbva Compass State Bank has 28,391 shares. Azimuth Management Ltd Liability accumulated 27,383 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Guyasuta Inv Inc holds 1.25% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 100,523 shares. Hartford Fincl Mgmt Inc has invested 0.27% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Bryn Mawr Trust Commerce reported 0.98% stake. Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 25 shares. 72,062 are owned by Covington Capital Mgmt. Moreover, Captrust has 0.04% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Ls Invest Limited Liability Company owns 16,337 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Homestreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) by 11,613 shares to 784,144 shares, valued at $20.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spire Inc by 15,482 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 284,232 shares, and cut its stake in Brady Corp Cl A (NYSE:BRC).